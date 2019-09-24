Pelosi Orders House Impeachment Inquiry Into Trump Following Ukraine Call Revelations

WASHINGTON -- Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic leader in the U.S. House of Representatives, has ordered a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump related to a whistle-blower complaint regarding Trump's phone conversation with the president of Ukraine.



"The president must be held accountable. No one is above the law," Pelosi said in a televised address on September 24.



"Therefore, today I'm announcing the House of Representatives is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry," she said.

Trump responded with four social media posts in the span of nine minutes, calling Pelosi’s inquiry “a total Witch Hunt!” as well as “presidential harassment!”



Pelosi cited the administration’s refusal to turn over a whistle-blower complaint, as required by law, that reportedly expresses alarm over promises made by Trump during a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in July.



"Blocking of the inquiry into a whistleblower complaint is a violation of the constitution," she said. "The actions taken to date by the president have seriously violated the constitution."



She called reports indicating that Trump pressured Ukraine's leader to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden's family "a betrayal of our national security" and a "betrayal of our election."



In an interview with Voice of America at the United Nations, Zelenskiy on September 24 didn’t elaborate about being pressured, saying “we are an independent country, we are ready for everything.”



The action by Pelosi, if it leads to formal proceedings against the president, would mark only the third time in U.S. history that a president was subject to impeachment.



Articles of impeachments are generally initiated in the House Judiciary Committee before being passed on to the full House for a vote.



But a trial is held in the Senate, where conviction and removal from office are unlikely because Trump’s Republican Party controls the chamber.



Pelosi has come under pressure from many Democratic lawmakers and presidential candidates for her apparent reluctance to call for an impeachment of the president. Many experts said she feared such a move, with almost no chance of success in the Senate, could fire up Trump supporters ahead of the 2020 elections.



Pelosi would appear to have enough votes in the Democratic-led House to move on to actual impeachment proceedings, although many of her fellow party members have also expressed caution about such a dramatic move.



Following media reports ahead of Pelosi's announcement, Trump appeared to welcome a formal impeachment inquiry.



Trump said the United States is "doing the best it's ever done" and "if she [Pelosi] does that [pursue impeachment], they say that's a positive for me."



Two presidents -- Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998 -- have been subject to impeachment proceedings, with both being acquitted in the Senate. The House approved articles of impeachment against Richard Nixon in 1974, but he resigned before proceedings began – the only resignation in U.S. presidential history.



As calls for resignation mounted by Democrats, Trump earlier on September 24 said his administration would release the "complete, fully declassified and unredacted" transcript of the controversial July phone call in which he asked to investigate a political rival.



"You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call. No pressure," he wrote in a tweet.



U.S. media have reported that an intelligence community whistle-blower had filed a complaint in August after becoming alarmed at Trump's alleged attempt to pressure Zelenskiy in a July 25 phone call.



The administration has so far refused to turn over the complaint.



Trump earlier in the day confirmed he told staff to freeze almost $400 million in aid to Ukraine just ahead of the phone call with Zelenskiy in which he allegedly pressured the Ukrainian leader to investigate former Vice President Biden and his son Hunter, who previously had business dealings in Ukraine.



There is no evidence that Biden, one of the top candidates for the Democratic nomination to challenge Trump in the 2020 election, did anything illegal related to Ukraine.



Speaking to reporters at the United Nations, Trump said he held up aid to Ukraine as part of his move to combat corruption and push European nations -- singling out France and Germany by name -- to “put up money” to help Ukraine.



"As far as withholding funds, those funds were paid," Trump said, calling allegations that he pressured Zelenskiy "ridiculous."



Since 2014, the EU and European financial institutions have mobilized a package of more than 15 billion euros ($16.5 billion) in grants and loans to support Ukraine’s reform process, according to the bloc.

