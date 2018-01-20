Pence Arrives In Egypt For Middle East Tour

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has arrived in Egypt for the first leg of a delayed Middle East tour that comes amid anger across the Arab world over Washington's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Pence landed in Cairo on January 20 for talks with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi that were expected to focus on security and counterterrorism efforts.

He was set to travel to Jordan later in the day and then continue on to Israel on January 21.

Pence's tour of the region comes more than a month after U.S. President Donald Trump announced his decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

The move has infuriated Palestinians, who see Jerusalem as the capital of their future state.

Israel has annexed East Jerusalem and declared the entire city as its capital -- a move that the international community has never recognized.

Pence was not expected to meet with Palestinian officials during his trip, which was originally scheduled for December.

The trip was postponed in a delay the White House said was linked to a congressional vote at the time on sweeping tax legislation.

Based on reporting by AFP, AP, and CNN