Pentagon Pizza Index: Could Late-Night Orders Predict Global Crises?

Could a surge in pizza orders near the Pentagon in Washington signal major global news? Those who believe in the Pentagon Pizza Index think so.

What do late-night pizza orders and global military crises have in common? More than you’d expect.

In June, two nights illustrated the point: just before Israel’s surprise airstrike on Iran’s nuclear sites, nearly every pizza place around the Pentagon was slammed with orders.

Nine days later, another spike hit -- this time right before the United States announced its own bombing campaign against Iranian nuclear facilities. Even Pentagon after-work hangouts were unusually quiet, a sign that staff were working late and fueling speculation that something big was happening.

This pattern is at the heart of the so-called Pentagon Pizza Index -- a quirky but surprisingly persistent theory. It claims that when you see a sudden surge in pizza orders near the Pentagon, a major event is about to unfold.

The logic is simple: when a crisis is brewing, Pentagon and intelligence staff pull all-nighters, and pizza is the go-to fuel for teams working late.

These abnormal surges in pizza deliveries can now be tracked in real time, thanks to Google Maps’ “busy hours” and social media accounts dedicated to monitoring these trends.

It might sound too simple, but after decades of “coincidences,” the pattern is hard to ignore.

On the eve of the US invasion of Grenada in 1983, pizza deliveries near the Pentagon nearly doubled. In 1991, as the United States prepared for Operation Desert Storm, late-night pizza orders to the Pentagon and CIA spiked again.

While officials dismiss the theory, journalists and open-source investigators keep watching -- because sometimes, the first sign of a global crisis is a stack of pizza boxes.

  • 16x9 Image

    Kian Sharifi

    Kian Sharifi is a feature writer specializing in Iranian affairs in RFE/RL's Central Newsroom in Prague. He got his start in journalism at the Financial Tribune, an English-language newspaper published in Tehran, where he worked as an editor. He then moved to BBC Monitoring, where he led a team of journalists who closely watched media trends and analyzed key developments in Iran and the wider region.

  • 16x9 Image

    Ajla Obradovic

    Ajla Obradovic is a correspondent for RFE/RL's Balkan Service.

