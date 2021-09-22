Classes At Russian University To Restart Next Week After Shooting Rampage

Classes at Perm State University, the site of a shooting rampage earlier this week that left six people dead and dozens of others injured, will resume next week.

Perm regional Governor Dmitry Makhonin said on September 22 that students will return to their classrooms on September 27, allowing time for police to finish their investigation into the attack.

Dressed in black tactical gear and wielding a smooth-bore hunting rifle, Timur Bekmansurov walked on to the campus where he was enrolled on September 20, entered a building and then opened fire on his fellow students, many of whom jumped from second story windows to flee the scene.

One man and five women aged between 18 and 66 were killed in the shooting spree.

Regional Health Minister Anastasia Kuten said on September 22 that 11 of the 43 people injured in the attack remain in hospital.

The 18-year-old gunman was wounded by police while being apprehended.

He remains in hospital in a serious condition after having the lower part of his leg amputated, Kuten said.

Police are investigating the shooting and have yet to say what Bekmansurov’s motive was.

The shooting was the second major attack by a gunman at a school in Russia in four months and underscores a rise in such attacks, which were once considered extremely rare in Russia.

The university, which has an enrollment of about 12,000, is located in the city of Perm, about 1,200 kilometers northeast of Moscow.

With reporting by TASS and Interfax