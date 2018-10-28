Petersburg Police Detain New Greatness Protesters

Several dozen protesters have reportedly been detained in Russia's St. Petersburg.

The OVD-Info human-rights monitoring group reported on October 28 that as many as 40 people were detained, some of whom were reportedly journalists.

The unauthorized protest in the center of the city was held to support 10 defendants accused of extremism in a case over a group called New Greatness.

Protesters believe the case was a provocation by the authorities.

The New Greatness defendants say they were participating in an online chat group critical of the government when one participant proposed creating a political movement.

It was later revealed that the person who proposed the idea, wrote the movement's charter, and rented premises for its gatherings was an agent of the Federal Security Service (FSB).

A similar unsanctioned protest was held outside the FSB building in Moscow on October 28.

Several dozen people participated, and one person was reportedly detained.

Small demonstrations were also held in Rostov-on-Don and Novosibirsk.