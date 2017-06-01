Gunfire, Explosions Reported At Philippine Tourist Complex

Gunfire and explosions were reported at a tourist complex in the Philippine capital, Manila.

"Resorts World Manila is currently on lockdown following reports of gunfire from unidentified men," the complex wrote on Twitter on June 1.

Local media said several people were reported wounded.

Staff at one hotel told CNN that a masked gunman was firing at guests.

The Philippines Fire Protection Bureau reported a fire on the second floor of the resort, which features hotels, bars, a casino, a shopping center, and a cinema.

The extremist group Islamic State said "lone-wolf soldiers" from the group carried out the attack, according to the SITE Intelligence Group that monitors terrorist organizations.

The incident comes as the country’s military is battling militants linked to Islamic State for control of the predominantly Muslim city of Marawi on the southern island of Mindanao.

Based on reporting by AFP, AP, Reuters, dpa, and the BBC