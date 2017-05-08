Some of the most compelling photographs from RFE/RL's broadcast region and beyond for the 19th week of 2017. For more photo galleries, see our Picture This archive.
Russian servicemen cast shadows on paving stones on Moscow's Red Square as they take part in a rehearsal for a Victory Day military parade, which is due to take place on May 9. (AFP/Kirill Kudryavtsev)
Current French President Francois Hollande (right) reaches out to touch President-elect Emmanuel Macron during a ceremony to mark Victory Day in Paris on May 8, the day after the latter convincingly beat his main rival, the far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen, in a presidential runoff. (epa/Francois Mori)
Women walk past a pile of rubbish bags on a street during a strike by garbage collectors demanding delayed salaries in Sanaa, Yemen, on May 8. (Reuters/Khaled Abdullah)
Employees remove a portrait of defeated French presidential election candidate Marine Le Pen following a party for Russian supporters of the far-right politician in a Moscow bar on May 7. (AFP/Vasily Maximov)