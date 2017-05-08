Accessibility links

Some of the most compelling photographs from RFE/RL's broadcast region and beyond for the 19th week of 2017. For more photo galleries, see our Picture This archive.
Russian servicemen cast shadows on paving stones on Moscow&#39;s Red Square as they take part in a rehearsal for a Victory Day military parade, which is due to take place on May 9. (AFP/Kirill Kudryavtsev)
Current French President Francois Hollande (right) reaches out to touch President-elect Emmanuel Macron during a ceremony to mark Victory Day in Paris on May 8, the day after the latter convincingly beat his main rival, the far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen, in a presidential runoff. (epa/Francois Mori)
Women walk past a pile of rubbish bags on a street during a strike by garbage collectors demanding delayed salaries in Sanaa, Yemen, on May 8. (Reuters/Khaled Abdullah)
Employees remove a portrait of defeated French presidential election candidate Marine Le Pen following a party for Russian supporters of the far-right politician in a Moscow bar on May 7. (AFP/Vasily Maximov)&nbsp;
