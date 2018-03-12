Accessibility links

Some of the most compelling photographs from RFE/RL's coverage area and beyond for the 11th week of 2018. For more photo galleries, see our Picture This archive.
2 A truck turns on an overpass beside the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Reuters/Caren Firouz)
3 A woman waits at a bus stop in front of a graffito depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin on a building in Sevastopol on the Russian-occupied Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea. (AFP)
4 A newlywed Turkish couple pose for photos among the ruins of the ancient city of Perge, Antalya. (AP/Burhan Ozbilici)
5 An Afghan health worker administers the polio vaccine to a child during an inoculation campaign on the outskirts of Jalalabad. (AFP/Noorullah Shirzada)

