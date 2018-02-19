Accessibility links
Breaking News
Picture This: RFE/RL's Gallery Archive
Top Shots
February 19, 2018 11:21 GMT
Some of the most compelling photographs from RFE/RL's coverage area and beyond for the eighth week of 2018. For more photo galleries, see our
Picture This archive
.
Syrian children attend a class at a school in the rebel-held Sahl al-Ghab area in Hama Province. (AFP/Omar Haj Kadour)
Russian people dance during Maslenitsa celebrations marking the end of winter in Moscow. (epa-EFE/Yuri Kochetkov)
Ash rises from the Mount Sinabung volcano during an eruption in North Sumatra, Indonesia, on February 19. (Tibta Peranginangin/Antara Foto)
Ultraright activists throw eggs and stones at the windows of a Russian cultural center in Kyiv on February 18. (AP/Efrem Lukatsky)
