In Pictures: Daily Life In Ukraine Amid Concerns About A Russian Offensive

Fierce fighting continues in Ukraine's eastern region of Donetsk as Moscow-backed separatists and Russian forces attempt to take the key cities of Bakhmut and Avdiyivka. Russian artillery and missile strikes continue to indiscriminately kill and maim civilians. Dire warnings of a new Russian offensive in the south have prompted government officials to order a mandatory evacuation of the Donetsk region, causing more misery for its weary inhabitants. Many of them must now decide whether to flee or risk their lives. Here are some of the images captured on August 1–5.