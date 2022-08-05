In Pictures: Daily Life In Ukraine Amid Concerns About A Russian Offensive

1 Relatives and supporters of 53 Ukrainian prisoners of war who perished in the Russian-controlled prison camp at Olenivka gathered on August 4 in Kyiv, demanding that Russia be designated as a state sponsor of terrorism. As Moscow tries to blame Ukrainian forces for the deaths, U.S. intelligence reports say Russia plans to fake evidence of an outside attack and that the destruction at the prison appears to have been caused by an incendiary weapon "from the inside."