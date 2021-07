A small plane crashed in western Ukraine, killing the local pilot and three U.S. citizens on board.

Police said an Aerospool WT10 Advantic aircraft crashed into a house in the village of Sheparovtsy, in the Ivano-Frankivsk region, in the early afternoon on July 29.

The three passengers were Hasidic Jews from the United States, the United Jewish Community of Ukraine said.

A woman and two children who were inside the house managed to escape unhurt from the crash, police said.