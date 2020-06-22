Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.
Podcast: A Postponed Parade And Presidential Ambitions
The delayed Victory Day parade in Red Square is set to go ahead amid persistent concerns about the coronavirus, and President Vladimir Putin drops a hint about his thinking on the 2024 question ahead of a vote expected to hand him the option of running for two more six-year terms. Moscow correspondent Matthew Luxmoore joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.
