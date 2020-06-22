Podcast: A Postponed Parade And Presidential Ambitions

Accessibility links

Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia







The delayed Victory Day parade in Red Square is set to go ahead amid persistent concerns about the coronavirus, and President Vladimir Putin drops a hint about his thinking on the 2024 question ahead of a vote expected to hand him the option of running for two more six-year terms. Moscow correspondent Matthew Luxmoore joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.

Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

