Podcast: What Do We Really Know About China's Belt And Road After 10 Years?

Listen and follow Talking China In Eurasia
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | YouTube
Back when it was launched 10 years ago, Beijing dubbed it the "project of the century" and it became known as Chinese leader Xi Jinping's signature foreign policy initiative as he announced plans to revive the ancient Silk Road.
But what do we really know about the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) -- China's global infrastructure program -- after a decade of investments around the world?
On the latest episode of Talking China In Eurasia, host Reid Standish is joined by Jacob Mardell, the editorial coordinator for China at the German NGO N-Ost, to unpack where the ambitious project stands today, dispel myths over how it works, and take a deeper look at where it's headed.
Listen to the full episode here:
Background Reading:
- China's Xi Eyes Victory Lap For Belt And Road On Its 10th Anniversary, Despite Criticism
- EU Unveils New Deals In Plan To Challenge China's Belt And Road
- A Journey Along Montenegro's $1 Billion Chinese-Built Highway
- Subscribe to RFE/RL's China In Eurasia newsletter
- Listen to past episodes of Talking China In Eurasia