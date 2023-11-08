Podcast: What Do We Really Know About China's Belt And Road After 10 Years?

Listen and follow Talking China In Eurasia

Back when it was launched 10 years ago, Beijing dubbed it the "project of the century" and it became known as Chinese leader Xi Jinping's signature foreign policy initiative as he announced plans to revive the ancient Silk Road.

But what do we really know about the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) -- China's global infrastructure program -- after a decade of investments around the world?



On the latest episode of Talking China In Eurasia, host Reid Standish is joined by Jacob Mardell, the editorial coordinator for China at the German NGO N-Ost, to unpack where the ambitious project stands today, dispel myths over how it works, and take a deeper look at where it's headed.

Listen to the full episode here:

Background Reading: