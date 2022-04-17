Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.
Russia's War In Ukraine Means Less Food, Higher Prices
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has left Central Asia short of basic foods, notably wheat, that the region regularly imports. People are already worried about worse times to come. This latest trade disruption comes on the heels of the global pandemic and last year’s severe drought. What are the impending challenges Central Asia faces to feed itself?
Episodes
-
April 10, 2022
Trying To Open A Trade Route From Central Asia To India
-
-
March 27, 2022
Central Asians On The Front Lines In Ukraine
-
-
-
March 06, 2022
The Central Asian Dilemma Over Russia’s Attack On Ukraine