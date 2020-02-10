Accessibility links

Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia
Podcast: Par For The Courts

Podcast: Par For The Courts
Several alleged members of a group called the Network were sentenced to prison terms ranging from six to 18 years after a trial on what critics say were trumped-up terrorism-related charges, in one of of several high-profile cases playing out this week in Russia. Court cases that the defendants contend are unfair have been a constant backdrop under President Vladimir Putin. What are the chances that could change? RFE/RL senior correspondent Robert Coalson joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.

