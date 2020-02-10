Podcast: Par For The Courts
Several alleged members of a group called the Network were sentenced to prison terms ranging from six to 18 years after a trial on what critics say were trumped-up terrorism-related charges, in one of of several high-profile cases playing out this week in Russia. Court cases that the defendants contend are unfair have been a constant backdrop under President Vladimir Putin. What are the chances that could change? RFE/RL senior correspondent Robert Coalson joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.
Episodes
-
February 03, 2020
Podcast: Moscow And Minsk (The Same Old Game Or Something New?)
-
January 27, 2020
Podcast: Putin's Plans And The Gray Cardinal's (Possible) Flight
-
January 20, 2020
Podcast: A Dispute Over The Past, Questions About The Future
-
January 13, 2020
Podcast: Putin's State-Of-The Nation Address
-
January 06, 2020
Podcast: A Killing In The Middle East And A Pipeline To Europe
-
December 30, 2019
Podcast: It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like 2024 (Is Approaching)