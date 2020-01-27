Podcast: Putin's Plans And The Gray Cardinal's (Possible) Flight

Accessibility links

Constitutional amendments proposed by President Vladimir Putin are being pushed through fast, and longtime presidential aide Vladislav Surkov, the so-called Gray Cardinal, is said to be leaving the Kremlin. RFE/RL senior correspondent Robert Coalson joins host Steve Gutterman to take stock of what we know and what we don't know -- and what it means.

Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

