Podcast: Putin's State-Of-The Nation Address
Yes. It's that time of the year again. It's President Vladimir Putin's annual state-of-the-nation address. For Putin, it’s his second since being reelected to a second, six-year term in 2018. And it comes at time of growing questions -- in and out of Russia -- about his political future. What should we be looking look for and why? Guest host Mike Eckel speaks with Irina Lagunina of RFE/RL's Russian Service.
