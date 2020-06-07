Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.
Majlis Podcast: The Coronavirus Effect On Central Asia’s Relations With China
There are reasons to believe that when the coronavirus crisis finally passes, China will not be the same partner to the Central Asian states that it has been for the last two decades -- and some of that has to do with the changing attitudes of Central Asia’s people toward its giant eastern neighbor.
May 31, 2020
Majlis Podcast: The Legacy Of Osh, 10 Years After
