Majlis Podcast: The Coronavirus Effect On Central Asia’s Relations With China

Majlis Podcast: The Coronavirus Effect On Central Asia's Relations With China
Majlis Podcast: The Coronavirus Effect On Central Asia’s Relations With China

There are reasons to believe that when the coronavirus crisis finally passes, China will not be the same partner to the Central Asian states that it has been for the last two decades -- and some of that has to do with the changing attitudes of Central Asia’s people toward its giant eastern neighbor.

