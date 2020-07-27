Podcast: The Protests In Khabarovsk Persist, Presenting An Unexpected Challenge For The Kremlin
Protests over the arrest of the now-former governor of a Russian region almost as close to Hawaii as it is to Moscow persist, with a July 25 march apparently drawing the biggest crowd yet and the Kremlin’s handing of the matter only adding to the ire. Irina Lagunina, director of special projects at RFE/RL’s Russian Service, joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss the situation in Khabarovsk.
