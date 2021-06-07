Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.
Extreme Conditions
A Moscow court may label three organizations linked to imprisoned opposition leader Aleksei Navalny extremist groups this week, part of what Kremlin critics say is an ongoing effort to sideline his supporters and silence dissent. Is the crackdown only connected to the upcoming State Duma elections? Or does it go deeper? Irina Lagunina, director of special projects at RFE/RL’s Russian Service, joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.
Episodes
-
May 31, 2021
An Exodus From Prague
-
May 24, 2021
Sakharov And The Future
-
May 17, 2021
The Crackdown Goes Underground
-
May 10, 2021
Podcast: Famous Last Words (In Court)
-
May 03, 2021
The Point Of No Return
-
April 26, 2021
Pressure In The Extreme