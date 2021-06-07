Accessibility links

Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia
Extreme Conditions

Extreme Conditions
Extreme Conditions

A Moscow court may label three organizations linked to imprisoned opposition leader Aleksei Navalny extremist groups this week, part of what Kremlin critics say is an ongoing effort to sideline his supporters and silence dissent. Is the crackdown only connected to the upcoming State Duma elections? Or does it go deeper? Irina Lagunina, director of special projects at RFE/RL’s Russian Service, joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.

Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

