Mobilization And War
Tens of thousands of Russians have fled, and some others are protesting. Is President Vladimir Putin’s “partial mobilization” a big mistake? And how might the mobilization and the so-called referendums that Moscow is imposing on four Ukrainian regions affect the course of the war in Ukraine? Author, analyst, and Russia expert Sam Greene joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.
Episodes
-
September 12, 2022
Elections, War, And Putin's Bubble
-
September 05, 2022
Gorbachev, Europe, And Ukraine
-
August 22, 2022
Six Months After
-
August 15, 2022
'Final Stage Putin' And The War In Ukraine
-
August 08, 2022
Past And Future In Ukraine And Belarus
-
August 01, 2022
Boris Nemtsov And Another Russia