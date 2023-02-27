Accessibility links

The Week Ahead In Russia
The Week Ahead In Russia

War Without End?

War Without End?
War Without End?

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered its second year, Russian President Vladimir Putin signaled that it won't end soon and U.S. President Joe Biden vowed to support Kyiv for "as long as it takes." Sam Greene, a professor at the Russia Institute at Kings College London, director of democratic resilience at CEPA, and co-author of the book Putin vs. the People, joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss Putin's speech and what to watch for as the war grinds on.

