Podcast: Will The Russian Military Muscle In On Belarus?
Russia's efforts to increase its military presence in Belarus have long run up against resistance from Minsk. Does Alyaksandr Lukashenka's vulnerability amid postelection unrest hand Moscow a chance to big up its boot print in a country bordering three NATO members? RFE/RL senior correspondent Tony Wesolowsky joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.
