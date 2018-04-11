Poison Victim Yulia Skripal Turns Down Russian Help As She Recovers

Yulia Skripal, who is recovering after being poisoned together with her father, former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, in England last month, says she does not want any assistance from Russia.

Yulia Skripal and her 66-year-old father were hospitalized on March 4 after being exposed to a potent nerve toxin and found unconscious on a bench in Salisbury, in southern England.

In an April 11 statement issued by Britain's Metropolitan Police on Yulia Skripal's behalf, she said she had "been made aware of my specific contacts at the Russian Embassy who have kindly offered me their assistance in any way they can."

"At the moment I do not wish to avail myself of their services, but, if I change my mind I know how to contact them," she said, adding that "I am safe and feeling better as time goes by."

Yulia was discharged from hospital on April 10.

Yulia Skripal said her father was "still seriously ill" and that she was also "still suffering with the effects of the nerve agent used against us."

Britain accuses Russian President Vladimir Putin's government of trying to kill the pair with a military-grade chemical substance known as novichok, which was developed in the Soviet Union.

Russia denies involvement in the poisoning, which prompted Britain and more than two dozen Western allies to expel over 150 Russian diplomatic staff, in a move reciprocated days later by Moscow.

Based on reporting by dpa and AFP