Yulia Skripal 'Discharged' From British Hospital

Yulia Skripal, the poisoned daughter of a Russian former spy, has been discharged from a hospital in Britain, the BBC reports.

The British broadcaster said the 33-year-old was discharged from Salisbury District Hospital on April 9 and taken to a secure location.

Sky News quotes unidentified sources as saying she had been due to leave the hospital on April 9 but could not confirm it had happened.

A spokesman for the National Health Service told AFP that a press conference had been scheduled for later on April 10.

Sergei Skripal, 66, and his daughter were hospitalized on March 4 after being exposed to a potent nerve toxin and found unconscious on a bench in the English city of Salisbury.

A police statement issued on Yulia Skripal's behalf last week said her strength was "growing daily." Doctors said that the ex-spy was also "improving rapidly and is no longer in a critical condition."

The British government accuses Russian President Vladimir Putin's government of trying to kill the pair with a military-grade chemical substance known as "novichok," which was developed in the Soviet Union.

Russia denies involvement in the poisoning, which has triggered a diplomatic crisis between Moscow and the West.

