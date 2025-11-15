Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
All RFE/RL websites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
News

Russia Hits Kyiv With Overnight Attack As Fighting Intensifies in Pokrovsk

Ukrainian servicemen fire a self-propelled howitzer toward Russian troops near the frontline city of Pokrovsk. (file photo)
Ukrainian servicemen fire a self-propelled howitzer toward Russian troops near the frontline city of Pokrovsk. (file photo)

Fighting intensified in eastern Ukraine around the frontline city of Pokrovsk as Russia carried out another overnight attack on Kyiv that hit civilian infrastructure.

First-responders were still searching through rubble on the morning of November 15, but the drone and missile strikes on the Ukrainian capital killed at least seven people, Kyiv military administration head Tymur Tkachenko said.

Ukrainian authorities said that three missiles and 135 drones were fired overnight, with the country’s air defenses taking out all but one missile and 41 drones. The attacks came after an even more intense barrage the previous night of 430 drones and 18 missiles that killed six people and injured at least 35.

Clashes Around Pokrovsk

Meanwhile, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that 265 clashes had occurred over the last 24 hours between Russia and Ukrainian forces along the front line. Nearly half of those took place in the villages and area surrounding Pokrovsk, which holds crucial road and rail junctions and has been under threat of encirclement by Russian forces for most of the year.

But Ukrainian troops have come under more pressure in Pokrovsk in recent weeks, with General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Ukraine’s top military commander, visiting units fighting to hold the city in the eastern Donetsk region.

Syrskyi said Ukraine’s key goals were to regain control of certain areas, protect supply and evacuation lines and create new ones.

Map: Russia Edges Closer To Capturing Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad

“There is no question of Russian control over the city of Pokrovsk or of the operational encirclement of Ukraine’s defence forces in the area,” Syrskyi said during his November 13 visit.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he is not opposed to withdrawing from Pokrovsk amid the “very difficult” situation, but it was a decision for commanders on the ground.

“No one is forcing them to die for the sake of ruins. I will support our soldiers, especially the commanders who are there, in how they can control the situation, or if it's too expensive for us. The most important thing for us is our soldiers,” Zelenskyy told Bloomberg during a recent interview.

Earlier this week, Russia's Defense Ministry said that its forces had pushed Ukrainian troops out of surrounding towns and villages to the south of Pokrovsk, which is still home to about 7,000 inhabitants -- down from more than 60,000 prior to Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022.

Pokrovsk is seen as strategic to Moscow as taking the area can provide a foothold to launch further attacks north toward Kramatorsk and Slovyansk, the two largest remaining Ukrainian-controlled cities in the Donetsk region.

House-To-House Fighting In Pokrovsk As Russia Tries To Capture Key City
Embed
House-To-House Fighting In Pokrovsk As Russia Tries To Capture Key City

No media source currently available

0:00 0:01:52 0:00

In an analysis of the latest battlefield maneuvers around Pokrovsk, the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, said that Russian forces are continuing to advance in the area, but how Ukraine decides to counterattack and move back its forces will determine how strategic of a gain Pokrovsk will be for the next phase of fighting in eastern Ukraine.

“Russian forces will likely collapse the pocket around Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, but the significance of seizing these towns will depend on the circumstances and conduct of the Ukrainian withdrawal,” the report said.

  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service

    RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service has seen its audience grow significantly since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022 and is among the most cited media outlets in the country. Its bold, in-depth reporting from the front lines has won many accolades and awards. Its comprehensive coverage also includes award-winning reporting by the Donbas.Realities and Crimea.Realities projects and the Schemes investigative unit.

RFE/RL has been declared an "undesirable organization" by the Russian government.

If you are in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine and hold a Russian passport or are a stateless person residing permanently in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine, please note that you could face fines or imprisonment for sharing, liking, commenting on, or saving our content, or for contacting us.

To find out more, click here.

Recommended

XS
SM
MD
LG