Russia Hits Kyiv With Overnight Attack As Fighting Intensifies in Pokrovsk

Fighting intensified in eastern Ukraine around the frontline city of Pokrovsk as Russia carried out another overnight attack on Kyiv that hit civilian infrastructure.

First-responders were still searching through rubble on the morning of November 15, but the drone and missile strikes on the Ukrainian capital killed at least seven people, Kyiv military administration head Tymur Tkachenko said.

Ukrainian authorities said that three missiles and 135 drones were fired overnight, with the country’s air defenses taking out all but one missile and 41 drones. The attacks came after an even more intense barrage the previous night of 430 drones and 18 missiles that killed six people and injured at least 35.

Clashes Around Pokrovsk

Meanwhile, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that 265 clashes had occurred over the last 24 hours between Russia and Ukrainian forces along the front line. Nearly half of those took place in the villages and area surrounding Pokrovsk, which holds crucial road and rail junctions and has been under threat of encirclement by Russian forces for most of the year.

But Ukrainian troops have come under more pressure in Pokrovsk in recent weeks, with General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Ukraine’s top military commander, visiting units fighting to hold the city in the eastern Donetsk region.

Syrskyi said Ukraine’s key goals were to regain control of certain areas, protect supply and evacuation lines and create new ones.

“There is no question of Russian control over the city of Pokrovsk or of the operational encirclement of Ukraine’s defence forces in the area,” Syrskyi said during his November 13 visit.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he is not opposed to withdrawing from Pokrovsk amid the “very difficult” situation, but it was a decision for commanders on the ground.

“No one is forcing them to die for the sake of ruins. I will support our soldiers, especially the commanders who are there, in how they can control the situation, or if it's too expensive for us. The most important thing for us is our soldiers,” Zelenskyy told Bloomberg during a recent interview.

Earlier this week, Russia's Defense Ministry said that its forces had pushed Ukrainian troops out of surrounding towns and villages to the south of Pokrovsk, which is still home to about 7,000 inhabitants -- down from more than 60,000 prior to Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022.

Pokrovsk is seen as strategic to Moscow as taking the area can provide a foothold to launch further attacks north toward Kramatorsk and Slovyansk, the two largest remaining Ukrainian-controlled cities in the Donetsk region.

In an analysis of the latest battlefield maneuvers around Pokrovsk, the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, said that Russian forces are continuing to advance in the area, but how Ukraine decides to counterattack and move back its forces will determine how strategic of a gain Pokrovsk will be for the next phase of fighting in eastern Ukraine.

“Russian forces will likely collapse the pocket around Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, but the significance of seizing these towns will depend on the circumstances and conduct of the Ukrainian withdrawal,” the report said.