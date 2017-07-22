Poland's President Sees Flaws In Controversial Law On Top Court

The spokesman for Poland’s president says the leader sees flaws in the contentious legislation adopted by the Senate that would give politicians significant influence over the country’s top court.

Andrzej Duda's spokesman, Andrzej Lapinski, did not say whether the president would reject the bill or seek the opinion of the Constitutional Court.

Lapinski said that Duda sees inconsistency between two articles regarding the appointment of the court’s head.

Poland’s Senate approved the legislation early on July 22. The bill is sponsored by the populist ruling Law and Justice party.

Duda now has 21 days to sign the legislation into law. He has adhered to the ruling party line up to now.

The legislation calls for firing current Supreme Court judges, except those approved by the president, and it gives the president power to regulate the courts.

EU leaders have criticized the bill for impairing judicial independence and threatening the rule of law.

Tens of thousands of Poles came out on the streets of the capital Warsaw on July 21 to protest the bill.

Based on reporting by AP

