Polish Leader At Hanukkah Thanks Jews For Aiding Ukrainians

Alyaksandr Lukashenka and Russian President Vladimir Putin have held talks in Minsk during Putin's first trip in more than three years to see the Belarusian strongman amid speculation he may try to pressure Belarus to join the fight against Ukraine.

Lukashenka told Putin that the main issues in their bilateral relations have lately been defense and security.

"Difficult times require us to have political will and to focus on getting results on all topics of the bilateral agenda," Lukashenka said during their meeting on December 19.

Lukashenka’s office said prior to the meeting that the pair would hold one-on-one talks as well as wider negotiations with their ministers on integration, while Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov rejected speculation that Russia would press its western neighbor to go to war against Ukraine.

The visit came hours after Russian forces attacked power grid and other infrastructure using kamikaze drones in an early morning attack on Kyiv and its surrounding districts.

Putin may seek to persuade Lukashenka to deploy Belarusian soldiers alongside Russian forces in a joint attack on Ukraine, analysts and military officials said.

Other experts say the Russian leader may be trying to distract Ukraine’s military leadership and draw its forces away from fierce fighting in the east and toward the border with Belarus in the north.

Ukrainian Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev said on December 18 that the two leaders were likely to discuss the "broader involvement" of the Belarusian military in the war.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Putin's departure, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called reports that Putin would push Lukashenka to take a more active role in the war "groundless" and "stupid."

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu also was reported to be in Minsk for meetings with his Belarusian counterpart.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine was "preparing for all possible" developments, including an attack coming from Belarusian territory.

"Protecting our border, both with Russia and Belarus, is our constant priority," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address on December 18.

Russia is currently training thousands of its own troops in Belarus as it lacks enough facilities at home. Experts have said Russia may be preparing them for a large-scale offensive early next year.

The Interfax news agency, meanwhile, quoted the Defense Ministry on December 19 as saying that Russia and Belarus would be conducting joint exercises, though no details were given.

"The final assessment of the combat capability and combat readiness of the units will be given...after the battalion tactical exercises have been conducted," the ministry was quoted as saying.

Moscow transferred at least 50 Ural military trucks to Belarus on December 16, according to a watchdog group that monitors the movement of Russian troops.

Russia used Belarus, which shares a 1,000-kilometer border with Ukraine, as a launching pad for its February 22. However, Belarusian forces did not participate in the attack.

Russia is now facing manpower issues after 10 months of fierce resistance by Ukraine. U.S. General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said last month that "well over" 100,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded in the war.

Russia has continued to suffer heavy losses in the Donbas.

Putin was forced in September to make the unpopular decision of calling up 300,000 reservists amid a successful counteroffensive by Ukrainian forces.

Though Putin later claimed there would be no need for further mobilization, analysts say Russia still faces manpower shortages.

Lukashenka is unlikely to agree to send his troops into Ukraine because the move would be highly unpopular and strain his nation's limited military resources, experts said.

The Belarusian strongman, who has been in power since 1994, faced the largest uprising against his rule in 2020 following presidential elections that the opposition called rigged.

Tens of thousands of citizens took to the streets for months to call on Lukashenka to step down. The Belarusian leader answered their demands with a violent crackdown that triggered sweeping U.S. and European sanctions and isolated his regime.

Over the ensuing two years, the embattled Lukashenka has traveled to Russia to meet Putin on more than a dozen occasions, a sign of his heavy dependence on the Russian leader.

Putin’s decision to make a trip to Minsk shows the balance in the relationship has changed since the invasion, analysts said.

With reporting by RFE/RL's Belarus Service