Poles Protest For Eighth Day Over Controversial Judicial Law

Protests continued for the eighth day throughout Poland over legislation that would give the ruling party sweeping new powers over the country’s judiciary system.

In the capital of Warsaw, demonstrators on July 23 rallied in front of the presidential palace, waving Polish and European Union flags and signs and shouting "We want a veto," "Free court," "Freedom, Equality, Democracy," and “Free Poland."

Protesters are angry over three bills passed by parliament that would give the ruling Law and Justice Party control over the country’s judicial system.

The bills call for the immediate firing of all current Supreme Court judges, except those approved by the president, and it gives the president power to regulate other courts.

The legislation would also have Supreme Court replacement judges chosen by the justice minister, who is also the prosecutor general.

EU leaders have criticized the bills for impairing judicial independence and threatening the rule of law.

The legislation now only needs the signature of President Andrzej Duda to become law. Duda, who has 21 days to sign, has adhered to the ruling party line up to now.

Protesters at the presidential palace on July 23 called on Duda to veto the bills.

Rallies against the legislation also took place in Krakow, Wroclaw, and other Polish cities. Polish supporters held smaller rallies in Paris, Brussels, London, and other European cities as well.

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, head of the Law and Justice Party, defended the legislation, arguing that the judiciary continues to function as it did during the communist era and contains many judges from that time. Communist rule ended in 1989.

German Justice Minister Heiko Maas on July 23 told the German paper Bild am Sonntag that "the independence of the judiciary is in danger in Poland."

"Somebody who gives so little respect to the rule of law has to accept that he isolates himself politically," Maas said in reference to possible EU sanctions should the legislation be signed by the president.

Maas added that "the EU cannot stand and watch inactively. Rule of law and democracy are the bedrock of the EU."

EU sanctions, which require unanimous support within the bloc, may not be automatic, however. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has pledged to defend Poland against the EU's "inquisition."

