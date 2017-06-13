Poland Moves Summit To Warsaw Because Trump Is Attending

Poland's president has said that next month's summit of Central and Eastern European nations would be moved to Warsaw from southwestern Poland, because U.S. President Donald Trump is attending it.

The Three Seas Initiative summit will be held July 6-7, bringing together leaders of 12 nations for talks on strengthening the region through developing energy and infrastructure ties in the territory running from the Baltic Sea in the north to the Adriatic in the south and the Black Sea in the east.

Trump has been invited and the White House has confirmed that he will visit Poland and attend the gathering on July 6, before joining the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said on June 13 during a visit to Croatia, that for "logistical and security reasons" the summit is being moved to Poland's capital city from Wroclaw.

Duda said it will be an occasion for the region's leaders to hold talks with Trump.

Apart from Poland, the Three Seas Initiative comprises Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Austria, Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia and Slovenia.

With reporting by AP

