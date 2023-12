A Pakistani activist who led a march from Pakistan's Baluchistan region to the capital, Islamabad, wrote on the social media platform X on December 20 that she had been arrested. Mahrang Baloch claimed police violently dispersed the march, arresting and injuring demonstrators. The protesters, most of them women, were marching to highlight what they say is the excess arrest and mistreatment of Baluch men by police in the province.