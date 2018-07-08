Police: British Woman Exposed To Novichok Nerve Agent Dies

British police say a woman who fell critically ill after being exposed to the same nerve agent used in the poisoning of Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter has died.

Britain's Metropolitan Police said in a statement that Dawn Sturgess, a 44-year-old mother of three, died in the hospital on July 8 after being exposed to the nerve agent Novichok.

British authorities say Sturgess and her boyfriend, 45-year-old Charlie Rowley, were found unconscious and in critical condition at a house in Amesbury on June 30, less than 20 kilometers from Salisbury, where Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, were poisoned with the nerve agent in March.

Police continue to investigate how they may have been exposed to the toxin. Rowley remains in critical condition, police say.

The incident involving the Skripals, who both recovered from their exposure to Novichok after weeks in a hospital, triggered a diplomatic crisis between Moscow and the West.

Britain has blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin's government for the attack with a military-grade chemical weapon that was developed in the Soviet Union. Russia rejects the accusation.

The Metropolitan Police said in the July 8 statement that detectives had opened a murder inquiry into the death of Sturgess.

"This terrible news has only served to strengthen our resolve to identify and bring to justice the person or persons responsible for what I can only describe as an outrageous, reckless, and barbaric act," Neil Basu, the head of Britain’s counterterrorism police, said in the statement.

