Azerbaijan

Police Detain Dozens At Baku Protest

Police detained dozen of protesters in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku, on October 19. The leader of Azerbaijan's opposition Popular Front Party, Ali Kerimli, was among those detained. Protesters were calling for the release of political prisoners and reductions in rates for natural gas and electricity. The latest crackdown comes after several people were detained at a protest on October 8 in Baku in support of the right to free assembly organized by the National Council of Democratic Forces, an umbrella group of Azerbaijani opposition forces.

