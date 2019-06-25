Polish National Sentenced In Russia On Spy Charges

The Moscow City Court has sentenced a Polish national to 14 years in prison after finding him guilty of espionage.



Judge Andrei Suvorov on June 25 found Marian Radzajewski guilty of spying and sentenced him the same day.



The trial was held behind closed doors as the case's materials were considered classified.



Radzajewski was detained in April 2018. Investigators say he was trying to reach a deal on the illegal purchase of parts for a S-300 missile system, which he planned to transport to Poland.

Based on reporting by Rapsinews, TASS, and Interfax