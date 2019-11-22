Pompeo Urges Iranian Protesters To Submit Videos, Photos To Document ‘Abuses’

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has called on Iranians to submit video and other information documenting the government’s “crackdown” on protesters and that Washington will sanction “the abuses.”



"I have asked the Iranian protestors to send us their videos, photos, and information documenting the regime’s crackdown on protestors. The U.S. will expose and sanction the abuses," Pompeo wrote in a tweet late on November 21.



The tweet was published in both English and Farsi.



Iran is facing growing international condemnation for its crackdown on the protests, sparked by the Iranian government's decision last week to ration gasoline purchases and cut subsidies.



The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights cited reports suggesting that "dozens of people may have been killed and many people injured" and Amnesty International said at least 106 protesters were believed to have died.



Iranian officials acknowledged several deaths, including members of the security forces, and described Amnesty's figure as "speculative and not reliable."



They called the protesters "thugs" and suggested the demonstrations were part of a "plot" by Tehran's “foreign foes.”



The official website of the hard-line Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) on November 21 praised the military for taking "timely action" against "rioters" and suggested that calm had been restored.



Ascertaining information about the unrest has become increasingly difficult following a near-total shutdown of the Internet inside Iran.



U.S. President Donald Trump has accused Tehran of disconnecting Iranians from Internet access to cover up dozens of killings over the past week amid the protests.



"Iran has become so unstable that the regime has shut down their entire Internet System...thinking the world will not find out the death and tragedy that the Iranian Regime is causing!" he said in a tweet on November 21.



Without Internet service, it was not immediately clear how Pompeo was suggesting that protesters send in their documentation.



The European Union earlier in the day said it expected Iranian authorities to restore communications and exercise “maximum restraint” in handling the protests, saying the rights to freedom of expression and assembly "must be guaranteed."



Protesters should “demonstrate peacefully,” spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic said, adding that "any violence is unacceptable."

With reporting by AP, AFP, Reuters, and dpa