Pompeo Says U.S. Willing To Talk To Iran With 'No Preconditions'

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the United States is willing to talk to Iran with "no preconditions" but will continue to pressure the country.



Pompeo made the comments on June 2 after talks with his Swiss counterpart Ignazio Cassis in the southern Swiss town of Bellinzona. Switzerland represents U.S. interests in Iran.



"We are prepared to engage in a conversation with no preconditions. We are ready to sit down with them," Pompeo told a joint news conference with Cassis, adding that "the American effort to fundamentally reverse the malign activity of this Islamic republic, this revolutionary force, is going to continue."



Cassis said Switzerland would be pleased to serve as an intermediary, but not a "mediator," between the United States and Iran. To do so, however, would require requests from both sides, he said.



Cassis did not say whether such a request has been made.



"The situation is very tense and we are fully aware of these tensions. Switzerland, of course, wishes there to be no escalation to violence with Iran," he said.



"Both parties are now increasing the pressure and this is a worry for us."



U.S. President Donald Trump had signaled willingness to negotiate with Iranian leaders.



"If they want to talk, I'm available," Trump told reporters on May 30.



Iran's President Hassan Rohani suggested on June 1 that Iran may be willing to hold talks if Washington showed it respect, but said Tehran would not be pressured into talks.



However, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has rejected talks with Washington, saying that negotiating with the current U.S. administration would be “poisonous.”



Relations between Iran and the United States have plummeted since Washington one year ago pulled out of the 2015 nuclear accord between world powers and Tehran.



Since then, Washington has reimposed sanctions, stepped up its rhetoric, and beefed up its military presence in the Middle East, citing "imminent threats" from Iran.



Tehran dismisses the allegations.



Both U.S. and Iranian officials have said that they are not seeking a war.

Based on reporting by AP, Reuters, and AFP