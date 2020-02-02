Pompeo Urges Countries To Help Chinese Oppression Victims

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has urged countries of the world to "provide safe refuge and asylum to those seeking to flee China." Pompeo spoke on February 2 alongside Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi at a news conference in Kazakhstan's capital, Nur-Sultan. Earlier in the day, Pompeo met with ethnic Kazakhs who said their relatives were being detained by Chinese authorities. Apart from Uyghurs, there are also thousands of Kazakhs reportedly held in China's detention centers.