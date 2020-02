RFE/RL interviewed U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during his visit to Kazakhstan's capital, Nur-Sultan, on February 2. He discussed U.S. policies on Central Asia and China's oppression of minorities, but also journalistic freedom in the world in the wake of the State Department's controversial exclusion of a reporter from his traveling press pool.Pompeo spoke to RFE/RL's Aigerim Toleukhan.