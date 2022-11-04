Pope Blasts 'Childlike' Wars At Bahrain Interfaith Summit

BISHKEK -- Police in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek, have detained journalist Sanrabia Satybaldieva, who is pregnant with her second child, and her cameraman Kalys Ashirbaev on an extortion charge she says is an attempt to "frame" her.

The head of the Kyrgyz human rights organization Kylym Shamy, Aziza Abdirasulova, told RFE/RL on November 4 that Satybaldieva and Ashirbaev were detained overnight and their pretrial restrictions will be decided on by a court within two days.

The Interior Ministry said in a statement on November 4 that Satybaldieva and Ashirbaev, who work for the MIR24.kg news website, are suspected of extorting $2,000 from lawmakers, allegedly blackmailing them with unspecified compromising audio recorded in 2016-17.

Satybaldieva, whose reporting has been critical of the government, said that she is being "framed" by the chief of the State Committee of National Security (UKMK), Kamchybek Tashiev, and his brother Shairbek.

"I cannot say everything now as the investigation is under way. They all colluded and framed me. I will reveal everything after I am released.," Satybaldieva said.

Abdirasulova added that Satybaldieva was rushed to hospital from a police station overnight after she felt unwell.

Despite the doctors warning that she should stay under their care or risk losing her child, police took her back into custody. They were later forced again to visit her after her condition worsened a second time, Abdirasulova said.

Kyrgyz Ombudswoman Atyr Abdrakhmatova told RFE/RL that she met with Satybaldieva, stressing that the journalists' rights were violated by police.

"Despite doctors' orders to take her to a hospital, Sanrabia was brought to a detention center, where she fainted. Doctors came twice and were surprised that she was not hospitalized. It is a cruel and inhumane attitude. The investigator who detained her must be held accountable," Abdrakhmatova said.

Rights groups have warned recently that Kyrgyz authorities have increased efforts to control and censor mass media amid a broader crackdown on freedom of expression and civil society.

The Kyrgyz government on October 26 blocked the website of RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, known locally as Radio Azattyk, after the broadcaster refused to take down a video, produced by Current Time, the Russian-language network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with VOA.

The video reported on clashes at the border with Tajikistan. Officials claimed the segment "predominantly" took the position of the Tajik side, an accusation RFE/RL rejects.

The government has since frozen Radio Azattyk's bank account without explanation.

The detainment of Satybaldieva and Ashirbaev came the same day that another Kyrgyz journalist, Semetei Talas-uulu, was placed under house arrest on an extremism charge that he and his supporters reject as politically motivated.

In September, a court in Bishkek convicted the director of the NEXT television channel, Taalaibek Duishembiev, and handed him a suspended three-year prison sentence over the airing of a report related to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Duishembiev has maintained his innocence.