Pope, Holding Flag Brought From Bucha, Condemns Atrocities In Ukraine
Pope Francis has condemned what he described as the “massacre of Bucha," a Ukrainian town where the bodies of dozens of civilians were found in mass graves and on the streets in what some have called evidence of war crimes committed by Russian troops
Holding a battle-stained flag from Bucha, Pope Francis said during his weekly audience in the Vatican's auditorium on April 6 that "recent news from the war in Ukraine, instead of bringing relief and hope, brought new atrocities, such as the massacre of Bucha."
"Ever more horrendous cruelties, also perpetrated against defenseless civilians, women, and children. These are victims whose innocent blood cries out to heaven and begs for mercy," the pontiff said while welcoming a half-dozen Ukrainian refugee children on stage.
"These children had to flee in order to arrive in a safe land. This is the fruit of war. Let's not forget them and let's not forget the Ukrainian people," he said, before giving each child a gift of a chocolate Easter egg.
WATCH: Images of dozens of bodies lying in the streets of the village of Bucha, near Kyiv, have been seen around the world, prompting accusations of war crimes against Russian forces.
The Ukrainian Army retook control of Bucha just a few days ago after Russian forces retreated. Videos and eyewitness accounts have revealed dozens of corpses, some with their hands tied behind their backs, strewn about the town on the northwest outskirts of Kyiv.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called the killings "war crimes" and "genocide." Western countries have ramped up sanctions against Russia, which has denied the accusations, in reaction to the deaths.
While Pope Francis did not name Russia in his speech, he did say that the events in Ukraine were showing "the impotency of the United Nations."
Based on reporting by AFP, AP, and Reuters
EU's Michel Says Sanctions On Russian Oil, Gas Will Be Needed 'Sooner Or Later'
European Council chief Charles Michel says the European Union will need to slap sanctions on Russian energy such as oil and gas "sooner or later," as the bloc looks to ramp up pressure on Moscow in the face of reports of war atrocities being committed in Ukraine by Russian troops.
"I think that measures on oil and even gas will also be needed sooner or later," Michel told the European Parliament in an address on April 6.
Michel urged European lawmakers to consider such moves, aimed at Moscow's main source of income, after he said reports of war crimes being committed by Russian troops in towns such as Bucha were "yet more proof that Russian brutality against the people of Ukraine has no limits."
Russian news agencies reported that the state-owned energy giant Gazprom continued to supply natural gas to Europe via Ukraine on April 6, in line with its contracts. Requests stood at 108.4 million cubic meters for April 6, similar to volumes on the previous day, the Interfax news agency reported, citing the operator of Ukraine's gas pipelines.
The United States and its European allies are expected to impose harsh new sanctions on Russia on April 6 in a move aimed at increasing Russia’s economic and technological isolation as a penalty for its attacks on civilians in Ukraine.
The joint action will include new sanctions on financial institutions, a ban on new investment in Russia, toughened sanctions on government-owned enterprises, and more sanctions on Russian government officials and their family members, according to the White House.
“The biggest part of our objective here is to deplete the resources that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin has to continue his war against Ukraine,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on April 5.
The U.S. Treasury Department already took steps on April 5 to make it harder for Russia to meet its financial obligations by blocking any Russian government debt payments with U.S. dollars from accounts at U.S. financial institutions.
Britain announced it has frozen some $350 billion in assets from Putin's "war chest" so far. Foreign Minister Liz Truss said that this makes more than 60 percent of Russia’s $604 billion in currency reserves unavailable.
The EU said a fifth package of measures that it announced targets oil and coal exports and bars Russian ships from European ports.
WATCH: A children's summer camp in Ukraine is the site of another grisly atrocity. In a basement, there were bodies with their hands tied behind their backs and bullet holes in their heads. The Ukrainian authorities said it was a war crime committed by Russian forces.
The actions come as evidence of atrocities committed by Russian troops continues to pile up. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told the UN Security Council on April 5 that Russian troops had committed some of the worst war crimes since World War II and urged the council to hold Moscow accountable.
Much of the focus has been on Bucha, a town near Kyiv where Russian forces were positioned until their withdrawal late last week. People there said they witnessed brutal killings and torture, and evidence has emerged of mass graves and the indiscriminate targeting of civilians.
Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said that while Bucha was under Russian control “not a single local person has suffered from any violent action.” Reiterating the Kremlin’s previous statements, he said videos showing bodies in the streets were “a crude forgery” staged by the Ukrainians.
“You only saw what they showed you,” he said. “The only ones who would fall for this are Western dilettantes.”
Zelenskiy said the events in Bucha will make “even the possibility” of peace talks with Russia a challenge.
WATCH: Russian troops allegedly shot a 72-year-old professor when he tried to defend his home and protect neighbors in the Kyiv suburb of Irpin. Yevhen Khrykov was killed after Russian forces found him and about a dozen neighbors sheltering in a basement, according to his widow.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the West of fueling "hysteria" over alleged Russian war crimes as a way to derail negotiations. Several rounds of talks so far have yielded no deal.
Lavrov said that Moscow won’t accept a Ukrainian demand that any prospective peace deal include an immediate pullout of troops followed by a Ukrainian referendum on the agreement.
In televised remarks, he said a new deal would have to be negotiated if the vote failed, and “we don’t want to play such cat-and-mouse.”
Western military officials say Russian forces that have pulled back from the area around Kyiv are now regrouping for deployment in eastern and southern Ukraine. Fresh battles are expected in the region commonly known as the Donbas, where Russia-backed separatists already hold territory.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service
Car Crashes Into Fence Surrounding Russia's Embassy In Bucharest; Driver Killed
A car crashed into a fence surrounding the Russian Embassy in the Romanian capital, Bucharest, bursting into flames and killing the driver, police said.
According to police, the vehicle hit the fence at around 6 a.m. on April 6 but didn’t enter the embassy compound.
Firefighters were able to put the fire out, but the driver died at the scene, authorities said in a statement.
Video showed the car engulfed in flames as security personnel ran to the area.
It wasn’t immediately clear whether the crash was an accident or deliberate. Police said they were investigating. The identity of the driver was not released.
In recent weeks, several Russian embassies in Europe have been targeted by protesters angered by Moscow’s unprovoked war in Ukraine.
Based on reporting by AP and Reuters
U.S., Allies To Impose Harsh New Sanctions In Effort To Deplete Putin's 'War Chest'
The United States and its European allies will impose harsh new sanctions on Russia on April 6 in a move aimed at increasing Russia’s economic and technological isolation as a penalty for its attacks on civilians in Ukraine.
The joint action will include new sanctions on financial institutions, a ban on new investment in Russia, toughened sanctions on government-owned enterprises, and more sanctions on Russian government officials and their family members.
“The goal is to force them to make a choice,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said. “The biggest part of our objective here is to deplete the resources that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin has to continue his war against Ukraine.”
The U.S. Treasury Department already took steps on April 5 to make it harder for Russia to meet its financial obligations by blocking any Russian government debt payments with U.S. dollars from accounts at U.S. financial institutions.
Britain announced it has frozen some $350 billion in assets from Putin's "war chest" so far. Foreign Minister Liz Truss said that this makes more than 60 percent of Russia’s $604 billion in currency reserves unavailable.
The EU said a fifth package of measures that it announced targets oil and coal exports and bars Russian ships from European ports.
The actions come as accusations of atrocities committed by Russian troops continue to pile up. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told the UN Security Council on April 5 that Russian troops had committed some of the worst war crimes since World War II and urged the council to hold Moscow accountable.
Much of the focus has been on Bucha, a town near Kyiv where Russian forces were positioned until their withdrawal late last week. People there said they witnessed brutal killings and torture, and evidence has emerged of mass graves and the indiscriminate targeting of civilians.
Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said that while Bucha was under Russian control “not a single local person has suffered from any violent action.” Reiterating the Kremlin’s previous statements, he said videos showing bodies in the streets were a "crude forgery” staged by the Ukrainians.
“You only saw what they showed you,” he said. “The only ones who would fall for this are Western dilettantes.”
WATCH: A children's summer camp in Ukraine is the site of another grisly atrocity. In a basement, there were bodies with their hands tied behind their backs and bullet holes in their heads. The Ukrainian authorities said it was a war crime committed by Russian forces.
Zelenskiy said the events in Bucha will make “even the possibility” of peace talks with Russia a challenge.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the West of fueling "hysteria" over alleged Russian war crimes as a way to derail negotiations. Several rounds of talks so far have yielded no deal.
Lavrov said that Moscow won’t accept a Ukrainian demand that any prospective peace deal include an immediate pullout of troops followed by a Ukrainian referendum on the agreement.
In televised remarks, he said a new deal would have to be negotiated if the vote failed, and “we don’t want to play such cat-and-mouse.”
Western military officials say Russian forces that have pulled back from the area around Kyiv are now regrouping for deployment in eastern and southern Ukraine. Fresh battles are expected in the region commonly known as the Donbas, where Russia-backed separatists already hold territory.
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance expects a Russian push in the "coming weeks" to try to take all the Donbas with the goal of creating a land bridge to occupied Crimea.
The region includes the shattered port city of Mariupol, where authorities continue strained efforts to evacuate civilians. Heavy fighting and Russian air strikes are continuing there, British military intelligence said early on April 6.
The humanitarian situation in the city is worsening. Most of the 160,000 remaining residents have no light, communication, medicine, heat, or water, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.
“Russian forces have prevented humanitarian access, likely to pressure defenders to surrender," it added.
More than 3,800 people were able to leave Mariupol on April 5 along agreed humanitarian corridors, said Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.
But a convoy of seven buses that had set out to evacuate people from Mariupol had not managed to make its way through a Russian blockade, Vereshchuk said.
Russia's Defense Ministry said Ukrainian forces had "cynically disrupted" the evacuation effort, TASS cited a senior official as saying.
The buses, however, were able to evacuate people from the city of Berdyansk, including some people from Mariupol who had made it that far.
The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said that, as of April 4, Russia's war has killed 1,480 civilians and wounded another 2,195.
"Most of the civilian casualties were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide range of damage, including heavy artillery and rocket-propelled grenade launches, as well as missiles and air strikes," the statement said.
The UN believes that the real numbers of dead and wounded is much higher as information from some places where hostilities are taking place is delayed, and many reports need to be confirmed.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service
Go Or Stay? A Dilemma Amid Russian Bombardment In Eastern Ukraine
U.S., Germany Shut Down, Sanction Russia-Based Dark Net Marketplace
The United States and Germany on April 5 took steps to cut access to an illegal dark-net market site with millions of mostly Russian-speaking customers and a cryptocurrency exchange that the United States and Germany said operate out of Russia dealing mostly in illicit drugs.
German police said they shut down servers located in Germany of the illegal dark-net marketplace known as Hydra Market and seized bitcoins worth 23 million euros ($25 million). The U.S. Treasury Department said later on April 5 that it imposed sanctions on the illegal dark-net market site, which it said had millions of customers, and a cryptocurrency exchange provided by the marketplace.
The U.S. sanctions are part of a coordinated international effort with Germany's federal police “to disrupt proliferation of malicious cybercrime services, dangerous drugs, and other illegal offerings available through the Russia-based site,” the Treasury Department said in a news release.
The sanctions against Hydra Market and currency exchange Garantex were published on the Treasury Department's website on April 5.
"Our actions send a message today to criminals that you cannot hide on the dark net or their forums, and you cannot hide in Russia or anywhere else in the world," U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in the news release.
The dark net includes websites that can be accessed only with specific software or authorizations, ensuring anonymity for users. The Treasury Department said marketplaces that reside on the dark net almost exclusively accept virtual currency as payment.
Germany’s federal police said in a statement that its preliminary investigation is directed against suspects for "operating criminal trading platforms on the Internet on a commercial basis." No arrests have been reported.
Founded in 2015, Hydra Market served Russian-speaking markets, selling narcotics, stolen credit-card data, counterfeit currency, and fake identity documents.
The marketplace had around 17 million customer accounts and more than 19,000 vendor accounts, according to German federal police.
"The Hydra Market was probably the illegal marketplace with the highest turnover worldwide," with sales amounting to at least 1.23 billion euros in 2020 alone, the federal police statement said.
A seizure banner has been published on the marketplace's website.
The U.S. sanctions block all property and assets located in the United States belonging to individuals and entities associated with Hydra Market or Garantex. They also block all transactions by U.S. persons that involve any property belonging to Hydra Market or Garantex.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Russian Service, Reuters, and AP
EU Commission Launches Procedure That Could Cut Funding To Hungary
The European Union's executive arm has started a disciplinary procedure against Hungary that could lead to the freezing of EU funds for backsliding on democratic norms.
The move comes two days after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban won reelection with an overwhelming majority.
Orban's victory came despite years of EU criticism of Budapest's public procurement system, conflicts of interest, immigration policy, judicial independence, and restrictions on media freedom.
The European Commission said on April 5 that it will try its new rule-of-law mechanism, which it has never used before, and said the impetus for the move was to prevent the misuse of EU funds.
"We've been very clear the issue is corruption," European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said at a plenary session of the European Parliament. "We will now send a letter of formal notification to start the conditionality mechanism."
The new mechanism was put in place to give the European Union the power to withhold funding from countries that don't follow the bloc's fundamental rules. The mechanism was agreed to by all 27 EU leaders in late 2020, despite reluctance from Hungary and Poland.
The mechanism was supported by richer EU countries that have demanded stronger safeguards to ensure their money does not benefit governments that undercut democracy.
The Hungarian government called the move to use the mechanism a mistake.
Gergely Gulyas, Orban's chief of staff, urged the European Commission "not to punish Hungarian voters for expressing an opinion not to Brussels' taste."
He said the "basic rules of democracy" must be accepted by the commission and urged it to "return to common sense and dialogue."
Hungary and Poland, which both routinely get billions of euros in EU funds, challenged the new procedure in the EU's top court. But the European Court of Justice rejected their motion in February.
For the mechanism to take effect, 15 EU member states representing 65 percent of the bloc's population must agree to penalize Hungary. Budapest will have multiple opportunities to appeal the process.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
Zelenskiy Urges UN To Expel Russia From Security Council And Hold Moscow Accountable For 'War Crimes'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urged the UN Security Council to seek full accountability for crimes that he says were committed by Russian forces in Ukraine.
Zelenskiy spoke to the council on April 5, providing graphic details of events that took place in the town of Bucha, where he said entire families were killed indiscriminately, particularly those who had served Ukrainian forces in some capacity.
People "were killed in their apartments, houses...civilians were crushed by tanks while sitting in their cars in the middle of the road, just for [the Russian soldiers'] pleasure. They cut off limbs...slashed their throats," Zelenskiy told the 15-member council in a live video address.
"Women were raped and killed in front of their children, their tongues were pulled out only because the aggressors did not hear what they wanted to hear from them," he said. "This is no different from other terrorists such as Daesh (Islamic State)...and here it is done by a member of the United Nations Security Council."
He said the crimes committed in Bucha were “the most terrible war crimes” since World War II and that Bucha was “only one of many examples of what the occupiers have been doing on our land for the last 41 days.”
Zelenskiy, who spoke one day after visiting Bucha, said that wherever Russian troops have been deployed, ruins and mass graves have been left behind.
Zelenskiy added that "tens of thousands" of Ukrainians had been deported to Russia, saying that Russia "need[s] our wealth, our people," and he accused Russian soldiers of stealing everything from food to gold earrings from Ukrainians.
The Russian ambassador to the UN, who spoke to the council after Zelenskiy, denied the claim of mass deportations and that Russian forces have targeted civilians.
"Now, overall, since the beginning of the special military operation, over 600,000 people have been evacuated to Russia, including over 119,000 children," Vasily Nebenzya said.
"And we're not talking about any kind of coercion or abduction, as our Western partners like to present this, but rather the voluntary decision by these people as testified by many of these videos that are accessible in social media," he told the council.
The Ukrainian president called on the United Nations not only to act immediately to bring Russia to account for the deaths of civilians in Bucha, but also to expel Russia from the council, which has been unable to take any action beyond passing nonbinding resolutions over Russia's invasion because Moscow holds veto power.
"We are dealing with a state that turns its veto at the UN Security Council into the right to [cause] death," Zelenskiy said.
WATCH: Images of dozens of bodies lying in the streets of the village of Bucha, near Kyiv, have been seen around the world, prompting accusations of war crimes against Russian forces:
He said the United Nations must take a hard look at itself and ask whether the time of international law is over. He called for reform of the UN Charter and an international war crimes tribunal similar to the one that judged the Nazis after World War II.
"The United Nations can be simply closed. Ladies and gentlemen, are you ready to close the UN? And the time of international law is gone?" he asked. "If your answer is no, then you need to act immediately."
His address came after global outrage over the discoveries of civilian victims in Bucha after Russian troops withdrew. U.S. President Joe Biden has called for a war crimes trial, and the United States and Britain have called for the removal of Russia from the UN Human Rights Council.
"What we've seen in Bucha is not the random act of a rogue unit. It's a deliberate campaign to kill, to torture, to rape, to commit atrocities," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said before leaving for a NATO meeting in Europe.
Bucha Mayor Anatoly Fedoruk said in an interview that the massacre was the Russians' revenge for the resistance that the Ukrainian people have shown.
"My people were shot for fun or out of anger," Fedoruk told Italy's Corriere della Sera newspaper. "The Russians shot at everything that moved: passersby, people on bicycles, cars marked 'children.'"
Washington and the European Union have promised more economic sanctions aimed at forcing President Vladimir Putin to halt the war.
The EU announced a fifth package of measures that would target oil and coal exports and prohibit Russian ships from entering European ports, while the U.S. Treasury Department said Russia would no longer be able to pay its foreign debt with dollars held in American banks.
With reporting by AP and AFP
Two Iranian Clerics Killed In Knife Attack In Mashhad, A Third Injured
Three clerics were stabbed by an unknown attacker at a religious shrine in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad, killing two, media reported on April 5.
The semiofficial Tasnim news agency said one of the clerics had died following the attack. Tasnim identified him as Mohammad Aslani. Meanwhile, the semiofficial Mehr news agency said a second clergyman, identified as Mohsen Pakdaman, had died after being taken to a hospital.
Astan Quds Razavi, the foundation that runs the shrine of Imam Reza, said the alleged attacker was immediately detained and taken into police custody. The motive of the attack is unclear.
"The identity of the assailant is under investigation," Astan Quds Razavi said in a statement.
The organization said it will release further details about the attack later.
Mashhad’s Prosecutor's Office said five people had been detained over the stabbing: the attacker and four other individuals who accompanied him.
A video posted online by Iranian media showed a man lying in a pool of blood in the courtyard of the shrine.
Another video appeared to show security forces and pilgrims detaining the alleged assailant.
The Imam Reza shrine is visited by millions of pilgrims every year.
The attack came two days after the start of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Iran.
It follows an April 3 incident in a mosque in the northern town of Gonbad Kavus during which two Sunni clerics were shot to death. Authorities said one suspect was arrested and that, based on evidence, “personal motives" were behind the attack.
UN Estimates More Than 11 Million People Displaced In Ukraine
The United Nations migration agency estimates that more than 11 million people have fled their homes in Ukraine since Russia’s unprovoked war began on February 24.
More than 7.1 million had been displaced within Ukraine as of April 1, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on April 5 in its first full assessment in three weeks.
Another 4.24 million have fled abroad, according to the UN refugee agency, UNHCR.
"People continue to flee their homes because of war, and the humanitarian needs on the ground continue to soar," IOM chief Antonio Vitorino said.
Vitorino said humanitarian corridors are "urgently needed" to allow the safe evacuation of civilians and ensure the safe transportation of much-needed humanitarian aid to assist those internally displaced.
A survey by the IOM found that more than 60 percent of displaced households had children and 57 percent included elderly members. About 30 percent had people with chronic illnesses.
More than one-third of displaced households indicated they had had no income in the past month, the survey showed.
More than 2.9 million others are actively considering "leaving their place of habitual residence due to war,” the IOM said.
- By Current Time
Memorial Human Rights Group Says Court Rejected Appeal Against Forced Closure
MOSCOW -- Memorial, one of Russia's most respected human rights groups, says a court has rejected its appeal of a ruling that would have forced the organization to close for allegedly violating the controversial "foreign agent" law.
"The first court of appeals has upheld the decision to shut down the Memorial human rights center. The second court of appeals will look into the appeal in six months. We will see you again. We will be back. Russia will be free," Memorial tweeted on April 5.
In December, the Moscow City Court ordered the closure of the Moscow-based group for violating the "foreign agent" law.
That same month, the Supreme Court ruled that Memorial International, a standalone group and the umbrella organization for many regional branches and the Memorial Human Rights Center, should be liquidated on the same charge.
Last month, the Supreme Court of Russia turned down Memorial International's appeal on the ruling to liquidate the organization, as well.
The "foreign agent" law has been increasingly used by officials to shutter civil society and media groups in Russia.
Rights activists have said there are no legal grounds to liquidate either of the organizations, which have been devoted since the late 1980s to researching and recording the crimes of the Soviet Union and promoting human rights in Russia and former Soviet republics.
They say the demand by the Prosecutor-General's Office to shut down Memorial is a politically motivated decision.
The original 2012 legislation, which targeted NGOs and rights groups, has since been expanded to target media organizations, journalists, YouTube vloggers, and nearly anyone who receives money from outside of Russia and, in the eyes of the Kremlin, voices a political opinion.
Grad Rockets: Ukraine's Decades-Old Weapons Used On High-Tech Battlefield
Kazakhstan Says It Does Not Recognize Separatist-Controlled Territories In Ukraine As Independent
NUR-SULTAN -- Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi said his country does not recognize districts in Ukraine's eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk controlled by Russia-backed separatists as independent.
"We, at this point, do not recognize either the Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) or the Donetsk [People's] Republic (DNR)," Tileuberdi told RFE/RL on April 5. But he said Kazakhstan “does not join" Western efforts to sanction Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
“It is important for us to prevent negative affects of the sanctions [imposed on Russia] on the development of our economy, and it is important that our territory is not used to evade those sanctions," Tileuberdi said.
Answering a question about Kazakhstan's decision to abstain from voting on two UN resolutions condemning Russia's aggression against Ukraine, Tileuberdi said "abstaining is also a position that was outlined with taking into account Kazakhstan's national interests."
Just days before starting its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Moscow recognized the territory controlled by Russia-backed separatists as independent republics and justified its war on Ukraine by saying it was "defending" the two regions.
A close Russian ally, Kazakhstan has not openly criticized Moscow over its invasion. Last month, Kazakhstan sent a humanitarian shipment to Ukraine under the slogan: "Ukraine, We Are With You."
Four Media Outlets Blocked In Russia Over Their War Coverage File Lawsuits
Four media outlets blocked in Russia for their coverage of Moscow’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine have filed lawsuits against media regulator Roskomnadzor and the Prosecutor-General’s Office.
The Setevyye Svobody (Network Freedoms) Telegram channel said on April 5 that editors for Mediazona, Republic, Taig.Info, and Lentachel had filed lawsuits against decisions to block their sites with the Tver district court in Moscow, adding that lawyer Leonid Solovyov will represent the media outlets in the court.
After Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Roskomnadzor ordered all media outlets to only use data and information provided by Russia's official sources when covering the war. It also directed media outlets to describe events in Ukraine as a “special military operation” and not a war or an invasion.
The Prosecutor-General's Office then demanded that the websites of many outlets, including those of Mediazona, Republic, Taiga.Info, and Lentachel, be blocked, saying they distributed "false information about the Russian Army" in their reports about the developments in Ukraine.
Setevyye Svobody quoted a statement from the editor of Taiga.Info saying that the outlet considers the decision to block its website illegal.
The Tver district court's website says a preliminary session on the lawsuit filed by Taiga.Info will be held on April 21.
Setevyye Svobody also said it is preparing lawsuits on behalf of other websites, including the DOXA student newspaper and the Ateo online group in the VKontakte social network, which had been blocked at Roskomnadzor's request.
On March 5, President Vladimir Putin signed a new law that calls for sentences of up to 15 years in prison for people who "deliberately distribute false news" about the Russian Army.
Several Russian media outlets have chosen to suspend operations rather than face heavy restrictions on what they can report. The Kremlin has also blocked multiple foreign news outlets, including RFE/RL.
Moscow Court Extends Pretrial Detention For Ex-Chief Of Navalny Support Group
MOSCOW -- A court in Moscow has extended the pretrial detention of the former leader of a regional organization for jailed opposition activist Aleksei Navalny as the authorities continue to stamp out opposition to President Vladimir Putin.
Lilia Chanysheva's lawyer, Sergei Makarenko, told RFE/RL late on April 4 that the Basmanny district court ruled that his client must stay in pretrial detention until at least July 9 on charges of working for an extremist organization.
Makarenko said the decision will be appealed.
The 39-year-old Chanysheva was arrested on extremism charges in Bashkortostan's capital, Ufa, in November 2021 and later transferred to a detention center in Moscow.
Chanysheva headed the local unit of the Kremlin critic's network of regional campaign groups until Navalny's team disbanded them after a Moscow prosecutor went to court to have them branded "extremist."
A court accepted the prosecutor's request, effectively outlawing the group.
Chanysheva's defense team said at the time that her arrest was the first since the movement was banned. The charges appear to be retroactive, since the organization she worked for was disbanded before it had been legally classified as "extremist."
Navalny himself has been in prison since February, while several of his associates have been charged with establishing an "extremist" group. Many of his associates have fled the country.
Several former activists who worked for Navalny's groups have fled the country shortly before and after Chanysheva's arrest.
Ukraine Says Seven Humanitarian Corridors Agreed, As Russian Forces Concentrate On Southeast
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk says seven humanitarian corridors will be open on April 5 to evacuate civilians from several hard hit areas, including the southern port cities of Mariupol and Berdyansk.
Vereshchuk said in a post on Telegram that those leaving the cities will be able to do so only via private transportation and will be able to travel to the city of Zaporizhzhya.
Other corridors will open from the city of Tokmak in the Zaporizhzhya region and the cities of Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, Popasna, and Hirske in the Luhansk region, she added.
"Despite the promises of their leadership, the [Russian] forces are not allowing anyone to travel into Mariupol," Vereshchuk said.
"They blocked representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Manhush," about 20 kilometers west of Mariupol, "but after negotiations, they were released last night and sent to Zaporizhzhya."
It was not immediately clear whether Russia has agreed to halt the fighting along the announced corridors.
Previous efforts by Ukraine to evacuate civilians via humanitarian corridors have largely failed as fighting along them continued even though cease-fire agreements had been reached with Russia.
Meanwhile, the eastern city of Kramatorsk has been hit hard by Russian air strikes in a sign of Moscow's shift to focus its war against Ukraine on the southeast of the country after a series of setbacks, especially around the capital, Kyiv.
One of the strikes at around 3 a.m. local time on April 5 destroyed a school in the city center, the AFP news agency reported, citing a reporter at the scene.
The strikes left a large smoldering crater about 10 meters wide next to the damaged school building, and many windows of the building were blown out in the attack, the reporter said.
There were no immediate reports of casualties.
The strikes were the first in the city center in several weeks. Kramatorsk has largely been spared the destruction witnessed by other eastern Ukrainian cities such as Kharkiv since Russia's unprovoked invasion began on February 24.
Russia said in late March that it was going to concentrate its "main efforts" on the "liberation" of eastern areas where Moscow-backed separatists have been battling Ukrainian forces since 2014.
Ukraine's military said Russian forces had also started to focus on seizing the cities of Popasna and Rubizhne in the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
It added that access to Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, was blocked.
Russia withdrew many of its forces from the area around Kyiv in recent days after failing in its apparent bid to swiftly capture Kyiv and other major cities and topple the government.
According to one senior U.S. defense official, about two-thirds of the Russian troops around Kyiv have left and are either in Belarus or on their way there, probably to get more supplies and regroup before being deployed again.
With reporting by AFP and AP
European Countries Expel Dozens More Russian Diplomats After Ukraine Reports
Several European countries have announced the expulsions of dozens of Russian diplomats amid reports of alleged atrocities being committed in Ukraine by Russian troops, including in the town of Bucha, where many civilians appear to have been executed.
Denmark, Sweden, Italy, Romania, and Spain all said on April 5 that they had given notice to Moscow that diplomats at their embassies were now personae non grata. Latvia and Estonia went a step further, each ordering the closure of two Russian consulates in their countries.
The moves come days after Russian troops retreated from some areas around the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, revealing the extent of how intense the fighting was as mass graves pockmarked some towns, while corpses, some civilians with their hands bound behind their backs, were strewn haphazardly in the street.
Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said on April 5 that the Russian ambassador to Copenhagen had been informed that 15 embassy staff members were being expelled and that the Danish government "strongly condemned" the actions of Russian soldiers in Bucha.
Soon afterward, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on RAI-news-24 TV that Rome had informed Moscow that 30 Russian diplomats had been told to leave the country "for national security reasons."
Spain and Sweden then followed, announcing they were expelling 25 and three Russian diplomats, respectively, in response to the reports from Ukraine, while also accusing them of being threats to national security.
"It is because they are not following the Vienna Convention and they are undertaking illegal intelligence-gathering operations," Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde told reporters, adding that it was "obvious that war crimes have been committed" by Russian troops in Ukraine.
Romania later said it would expel 10 Russian diplomats, also citing actions that "contravene the Vienna Convention."
In Riga and Tallinn, the closure of Russian consulates was a "decision taken in solidarity with Ukraine in its fight against the unprovoked and unjustified military aggression and war started by Russia."
The Latvian Foreign Ministry said the Russian consulates in the cities of Daugavpils and Liepaja would be shuttered, while Estonia's Foreign Ministry said the move would affect consulates in Tartu and Narva. The closures must be completed by the end of April, they said, with all staff having to leave by that deadline.
Reacting to the moves, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the state news agency TASS that "appropriate measures" will be taken by Moscow.
Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said he expected a tit-for-tat retaliation from Russia, though Spain was not going to expel the Russian ambassador to Madrid, as he hoped to keep open channels of communication in case there's a chance of talks to end the conflict.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov criticized the mass expulsions.
"Restricting the possibilities for diplomatic communication and diplomatic work under such unprecedentedly difficult and crisis-ridden conditions is a short-sighted step," Peskov said, according to Interfax.
France, Belgium, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Germany, the Netherlands, and other countries have also recently expelled Russian diplomats over alleged spying activity.
With reporting by Reuters
Ukraine's Zelenskiy Says 'No Other Choice' Than To Talk To Russia, As Bucha Anger Rises
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says there is "no other choice" than to negotiate an end to the war with Russia, even if it's difficult to do amid signs that Russian forces may have committed atrocities against civilians that have sparked widespread condemnation and calls for war crimes investigations.
Speaking in an interview with Ukrainian journalists that was broadcast on state television on April 5, Zelenskiy called the events in Bucha "unforgiveable," and that "all of us, including myself, will perceive even the possibility of negotiations as a challenge."
"The challenge is internal, first of all, one's own human challenge. Then, when you pull yourself together, and you have to do it, I think that we have no other choice," he added.
The interview comes a day after Zelenskiy made an emotional trip to Bucha outside the capital, where Ukrainian officials say the bodies of civilians have been found, many of them shot in yards, streets, and homes.
In a video address on April 5 to the UN Security Council, Zelenskiy urged the council to expel Russia and to seek full accountability for war crimes committed in Ukraine.
Horrific images of corpses left in the open, some with their hands bound behind them, have drawn international condemnation of Russia, which has denied the allegations, calling them "fake."
But satellite images taken in mid-March and released by the firm Maxar Technologies appear to show bodies lying in the streets of Bucha, potentially rebutting claims by Russia that the deaths occurred after its withdrawal from the town by March 30.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Moscow of waging a "deliberate campaign" of atrocities in Bucha.
"What we've seen in Bucha is not the random act of a rogue unit," Blinken told reporters on April 5 before departing for a NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels. "It's a deliberate campaign to kill, to torture, to rape, to commit atrocities. The reports are more than credible. The evidence is there for the world to see."
Bucha Mayor Anatoliy Fedoruk said the killings -- which he estimated at around 300 civilians -- were "revenge for the Ukrainian resistance."
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said the pictures of mass graves and streets littered with the corpses of civilians revealed an "unbearable brutality Europe has not witnessed in many decades" and that he feared "more atrocities" are still to be discovered in Ukraine.
Russian and Ukrainian delegations continue intensive peace talks despite the furor over the allegations.
Responding to Zelenskiy’s comments, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow didn't rule out the possibility of a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian presidents as Zelenskiy has sought. However, Peskov said such a meeting is only likely once a document has been agreed by the two sides.
Negotiators from Ukraine and Russia are expected to continue talks on solving the crisis via video link on April 5.
Zelenskiy has said that Ukraine offered to become an officially neutral state that would have security guarantees from other countries.
In the April 5 interview, he noted that Ukraine did not yet have a hard list of countries ready to provide the security guarantees, though talks continue.
"Different countries are ready to guarantee different things," he said.
"So far, we have not received a list of countries that are ready to join us 100 percent. We need serious players. We need a circle of countries that are ready to provide necessary weapons within 24 hours. We need sanctions to be developed in advance and the second we feel threatened by the Russian Federation, these states need to be united and introduce everything needed immediately," he said.
Two of the European Union's top diplomats will travel to Kyiv as the bloc looks to show its support for Ukraine amid Russia's unprovoked invasion.
European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said on Twitter on April 5 that commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will make the trip sometime ahead of the Stand Up For Ukraine event in the Polish capital, Warsaw, on April 9.
The trip will be the second high-level visit by EU officials to Kyiv after European Parliament President Roberta Metsola went to Ukraine last week.
In response to the Bucha reports and to Russia's continued unprovoked war against Ukraine, the European Union's executive branch on April 5 proposed a ban on coal imports from Russia. If adopted, they would be the first sanctions targeting the country's lucrative energy industry.
Von der Leyen said the bloc -- which imports about $4.5 billion worth of Russian coal annually -- needed to ratchet up the pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin after what she described as the "heinous crimes" carried out around Kyiv.
She added that oil imports may also be targeted, though such a move has been hotly debated around the 27-member bloc, as some members are more reliant than others on Russian crude supplies.
Several European countries also responded to the war on April 5 by expelling dozens of Russian diplomats.
Denmark, Sweden, Italy, and Spain all said they had given notice to Moscow that diplomats at their embassies were now personae non grata. Latvia and Estonia went a step further, each ordering the closure of two Russian consulates in their countries.
With reporting by AP and AFP
U.S. Approves Sale Of Fighter Jets To Bulgaria Amid Speculation About Supply Of MiGs To Ukraine
The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of up to eight F-16 fighter jets to Bulgaria, the Defense Department has said.
"The proposed sale will improve Bulgaria's capability to meet current and future threats by enabling the Bulgarian Air Force to deploy modern fighter aircraft routinely in the Black Sea region," the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said.
U.S. officials said the $1.673 billion agreement was not directly related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which comes amid continuing speculation that a NATO ally could provide Ukraine with Russian-made MiG-29 aircraft to fight Russian forces and that such a move would involve the United States "backfilling" that ally's fleet of jets with U.S. aircraft in exchange.
Bulgaria is one of the three NATO members that have MIG-29s, which Ukrainian pilots are capable of flying. The others are Poland and Slovakia.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, asked about the F-16 sale, downplayed the suggestion it could be tied to Bulgaria providing MIG-29s to Ukraine. Kirby said he would not characterize the sale as "backfilling" but did not provide further details.
Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said last month there was no deal to provide MIG-29s to Ukraine.
Even though Bulgaria is close to the conflict, Petkov said, "Currently we will not be able to send military assistance to Ukraine." He added that any such assistance would have to be approved by the Bulgarian parliament.
The United States announced during U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austins visit to Sofia on March 19 that Washington would deploy a Stryker armored-vehicle infantry company for a NATO battle group being established in Bulgaria.
Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters
U.S. Says Russia 'Repositioning' Forces To Mount Offensive In East, South Ukraine
U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan says Russian forces are repositioning to regions of Ukraine in the east and south after meeting stronger Ukrainian resistance than they expected near Kyiv.
"At this juncture we believe Russia is revising its war aims" to focus on "eastern and parts of southern Ukraine rather than target most of the territory," Sullivan said at a briefing on April 4.
The goal is likely to "surround and overwhelm" Ukrainian forces in the region, he said.
"Russia could then use any tactical success it achieves to propagate a narrative of progress and mask...prior military failure."
Sullivan warned that Russia was redoubling its efforts after pulling many troops from around the capital and will fight to take significantly more territory than the Moscow-backed separatists held in the region, commonly known as the Donbas, prior to the launch of Russia's invasion on February 24.
The United States also expects Russian military forces to do what they can to hold the city of Kherson in the south and Kharkiv in the east, Sullivan told reporters at the White House on April 4.
But Sullivan described the pullback of Russian forces from areas around Kyiv as a retreat, saying they did not achieve their objectives and stressed that that United States will continue to support Ukraine with military and humanitarian aid.
"The Russians have now realized that the West will not break" in its support of the Ukrainian government, Sullivan said.
Sullivan said Washington will have announcements of additional military assistance for Ukraine in the coming days, adding that the next phase of the war in Ukraine could last "months or longer."
In response to the killings of civilians in the town of Bucha, he said the United States was coordinating with its allies in Europe and plans to announce new sanctions against Russia this week.
Asked whether the White House agreed with assessments by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that genocide was committed in Bucha, Sullivan said: "We have seen atrocities, we have seen war crimes, we have not yet seen a level of systematic deprivation of life of the Ukrainian people to rise to the level of genocide."
He said the International Criminal Court could be the venue for a war crimes trial, and the United States will consult its allies about holding Russia accountable for the killings of civilians in Bucha.
With reporting by AFP and AP
Germany Puts Gazprom Germania Temporarily Under State Control
Germany will temporarily take control of the German subsidiary of Russian energy giant Gazprom, the government has announced in a move it said was necessary to secure energy supply and critical infrastructure amid growing distrust between Germany and Russia in the wake of the war in Ukraine.
Energy Minister Robert Habeck said Germany's Bundesnetzagentur energy regulator would become the trustee of Gazprom Germania until September 30.
The move comes after Russia's state-owned Gazprom said it was withdrawing from Gazprom Germania on April 1.
Habeck justified the move by citing the current "unclear" legal structure behind Gazprom Germania and a breach of its obligation to inform German authorities of ownership-changes reporting regulations.
"The government is doing what is necessary to ensure security of supplies in Germany, and that includes not exposing energy infrastructures in Germany to arbitrary decisions by the Kremlin," Habeck said.
Under the interim arrangement, voting rights in Gazprom Germania will be transferred to the Bundesnetzagentur.
The energy regulator will be allowed to dismiss management members and appoint new ones, as well as "take all necessary measures to guarantee supplies," Habeck said.
Germany has backed sweeping Western sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, but because of its heavy reliance on Russian energy imports, Berlin thus far has resisted pressure to boycott Russian oil and gas.
Calls for a German boycott of Russian oil and gas have grown louder at home and abroad following recent allegations of atrocities committed against civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha.
Based on reporting by AFP and dpa
U.S. Says Spain Acted On Its Behalf Of In Seizing Russian Oligarch's Yacht
Spanish police who seized a $90 million yacht belonging to Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg were acting at the request of the United States, the Department of Justice has said.
The vessel violated U.S. bank-fraud, money-laundering, and sanctions statutes, the department said on April 4 in a news release.
The U.S. investigation alleges that Vekselberg bought the yacht, named Tango, in 2011 and had owned it since then.
It also alleges that Vekselberg used shell companies to hide his interest in the Tango to avoid bank oversight into U.S. dollar transactions related to it.
Vekselberg, a billionaire with ties to Russia's mining industry, and those working on his behalf made payments through U.S. banks for the support and maintenance of the Tango, the warrant for the seizure of the yacht said.
This included a payment for a December 2020 stay at a luxury resort in the Maldives and mooring fees for the yacht.
Vekselberg was first sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department in April 2018. More sanctions were added on March 12 of this year.
The yacht was impounded on April 4 at the Mediterranean port of Palma de Mallorca by Spanish police in coordination with U.S. federal agents, Spanish police said in a statement.
It is the fourth yacht linked to a Russian billionaire to be impounded in Spain.
Authorities in Italy and France have also impounded yachts with links to Russian oligarchs as part of Europe's efforts to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to pull back from Ukraine.
Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters
Kyrgyzstan Takes Over Kumtor Gold Mine After Out-Of-Court Settlement With Centerra
BISHKEK -- Kyrgyzstan has taken over the Kumtor gold mine after the government reached an out-of-court settlement with the Canadian Centerra Gold company.
President Sadyr Japarov announced in a televised statement on April 4 that Kyrgyzstan had taken 100 percent control of the mine.
Centerra made public the agreement, according to which it received all of its common shares held by the state-owned company Kyrgyzaltyn, while Kyrgyzaltyn got a 100 percent stake in the company's two Kyrgyz subsidiaries, Kumtor Gold Company CJSC and Kumtor Operating Company.
Kumtor has been a target of financial and environmental disagreements for years and became the subject of a battle for control between the Central Asian state and Centerra Gold after the government temporarily took control of the mine last year.
Japarov's government insisted that Centerra's operations endangered human lives and the environment, which the company denied.
In May 2021, the Canadian firm said it had "initiated binding arbitration to enforce its rights under long-standing investment agreements with the government."
Many Kyrgyz lawmakers have expressed concern about an alleged lack of transparency at Kumtor since the government took control of the gold mine.
European Countries Expel Diplomats Over Russia's Alleged War Crimes
Germany, France, Latvia, and Lithuania have announced the expulsion of dozens of Russian diplomats as part of a joint European reaction to the killing of civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, allegedly by Russian forces before they retreated.
The German government declared 40 Russian diplomats "undesirable,” and France said it would expel 35 Russian diplomats, saying their activities were "against our security interests."
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called the move a response to the "unbelievable brutality" the Kremlin had unleashed in Ukraine.
The diplomats expelled from Germany have worked "against our freedom, against the cohesion of our society," Baerbock said. "We will not tolerate this any longer."
Berlin's decision was communicated to Russian Ambassador Sergei Nethayev after he was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, Baerbock said. The affected envoys have five days to leave Germany.
The French Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the expulsions from France were part of a European approach to the killings in Bucha, where dozens of bodies were found in mass graves or littering the streets over the weekend.
The Kremlin has rejected Western accusations that Russian forces were responsible.
Lithuania said earlier it had expelled Russia's ambassador to Vilnius and was recalling its top diplomat in Moscow in response to reports that Russian forces killed dozens of civilians in Bucha.
"Lithuania stands in full solidarity with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people, who are victims of Russia's unprecedented aggression. We are therefore lowering the level of Russia's diplomatic representation," Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said in a statement on April 4.
"Unfortunately, what the world saw in Bucha can be only the beginning. We will be able to discover even more evidences of cruel war crimes in other towns upon their liberation. The war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by the Russian armed forces in Ukraine will not be forgotten," he added.
Photographs showing the bodies of some of the dead civilians in Bucha, which lies on the northwest edge of Kyiv, with their hands bound have shocked many and prompted calls for stepped-up sanctions against Russia and the criminal prosecution of the perpetrators.
After Lithuania announced its move, Baltic neighbor Latvia said it was "reducing its diplomatic relations with the Russian Federation" in connection with Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the German government declared 40 Russian diplomats "undesirable persons."
The details of Latvia's move will be announced "once internal procedures are complete," Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said.
With reporting by AFP, Reuters, and dpa
OSCE Says Hungarian, Serbian Elections Marred By 'Absence' Of Level Playing Fields
The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) says weekend elections in both Serbia and Hungary were marred by their "absence" of level playing fields.
The OSCE said in a statement on April 4 that in Hungary, voting was well run and offered "distinct" alternatives, but its mission of 312 observers from 45 countries found the balloting was damaged "by the pervasive overlapping of government and ruling coalition's messaging that blurred the line between state and party, as well as by media bias and opaque campaign funding."
In the April 3 general election, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party scored a landslide victory, taking just over 53 percent of the vote, compared with 35 percent by the united opposition coalition led by Peter Marki-Zay.
In an unprecedented move for an EU member state, the OSCE deployed a full monitoring mission for the vote amid concerns over potential election fraud and the use of state resources to give the ruling party an unfair advantage.
The OSCE also criticized a tandem referendum held on a new law banning the portrayal of LGBT people to those under 18 years of age.
"The legal framework for the referendum held on the same day as the elections was largely inadequate for a democratic process and did not provide equal opportunities for referendum campaigns," the OSCE said of the plebiscite, which failed due to a lack of ballots cast.
Many have criticized the referendum since the controversial law was already approved last year.
The OSCE was similarly critical of presidential and parliamentary elections held in neighboring Serbia the same day.
The OSCE said they too were held on "an uneven playing field" with a number of shortcomings tipping the process in favor of the incumbents.
"This was a competitive campaign and, importantly, included opposition candidates this time, but the pervasive influence of the ruling parties gave them undue advantage," said Kyriakos Hadjiyianni, special coordinator and leader of the OSCE short-term observers.
Early official results showed President Aleksandar Vucic easily winning a second five-year term in office, while his ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) also took the most votes.
Throughout the campaign, his critics complained that the president had tightened his grip on power through his control of the media and government to a point where a survey last month by the pollster Demostat showed 43 percent of the country didn't believe the elections would be free or fair.
Subscribe