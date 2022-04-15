Pope Presides At Good Friday Service Ahead Of Procession Featuring Ukrainian, Russian Cross Bearers

Pope Francis presided over a Good Friday service at the Vatican on April 15, recalling the last hours in the life of Jesus with the shadow of the ongoing war in Ukraine hanging over the service.

The Vatican's decision to have a Ukrainian and a Russian take part in an evening torchlit Way of the Cross procession at Rome's Colosseum has caused friction with Ukrainian Catholic leaders.

Ukraine’s ambassador to the Holy See and the archbishop of Kyiv denounced the Vatican’s plan, saying it projected the idea of reconciliation at a time when Ukraine is being ravaged by a war unleashed by Russia.

But other faithful applauded the decision to pair the two women, who work together at a Rome hospital and are friends. The women were to carry the cross during part of the procession, which recalls Jesus's suffering as he was condemned to death.

The Vatican didn't respond to the protests or announce any program changes.

Francis, 85, was due to preside at the procession, which was to resume for the first time since before the pandemic.

Earlier on April 15 the pope, wearing red vestments to symbolize the blood of Jesus, presided at the Good Friday service in St. Peter's Basilica.

The service is one of the few events at which the pope does not deliver a homily, which was delivered by Cardinal Raniero Cantalamessa.

"This year we celebrate Easter not to the joyful sound of bells, but with the noise in our ears of bombs and explosions not far from here," Cantalamessa said, referring to the war in Ukraine.

Paraphrasing the biblical peace call to "beat your swords into plowshares and your spears into pruning hooks," Cantalamessa spoke of beating "missiles into factories and homes."

Good Friday is the most solemn day of Holy Week, which culminates in Easter Sunday. The holiday falls on April 24 this year for Orthodox Christians.

Francis will lead an Easter Vigil Mass in the basilica on April 16 before saying Mass in St. Peter's Square on April 17, and then delivering his twice-yearly "Urbi et Orbi" (To the City and the World) message and blessing.

While Francis has denounced the February 24 invasion and attacks on Ukraine as a “sacrilege,'' he has refrained from naming Russia as the aggressor, although references to Russian Vladimir Putin have been clear.

The pope is pressing for negotiations to cease the fighting and bring peace and has offered to go to Ukraine if his presence could further the cause of peace.

Speaking to Italian television station RAI, the pontiff reiterated his pacifist stance.

"We live according to an idea where we kill each other because of the need for power, for security, for many things," Francis said. "I understand governments that buy weapons. I understand them, but I don't approve of it."

With reporting by Reuters and AP