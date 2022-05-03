Pope Francis Says He Wants To Go To Moscow For Ukraine Talks With Putin

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is scheduled to announce further military aid for Ukraine on May 3 in an address to the parliament in Kyiv -- the first by a foreign leader since Moscow's unprovoked invasion -- as Russia resumed its shelling of Mariupol a day after a group of evacuees left the besieged port city.

Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.

Johnson, who is set to hail Ukraine's resistance as its "finest hour" when he speaks to the legislature by video link, will also announce another 300 million pounds ($376 million) in military aid for Kyiv, his office said.



Britain has already sent military equipment, including missiles and missile launchers, to Ukraine. The new aid will consist of electronic warfare equipment, a battery radar system, GPS jamming equipment, and thousands of night vision devices.



In his speech, Johnson will refer to a 1940 address by World War II leader Winston Churchill as Britain faced Nazi Germany's aggression.



Johnson will say that “the British people showed such unity and resolve that we remember our time of greatest peril as our finest hour. This is Ukraine’s finest hour, an epic chapter in your national story that will be remembered and recounted for generations to come.”



Meanwhile, the European Commission is set to propose a new package of measures, including an embargo on Russian oil, officials say.



The sanctions will also target the country's largest bank, Sberbank, which will be excluded from the global banking communications system SWIFT, unnamed diplomats said.



In Ukraine's southern port city of Mariupol, efforts for the evacuation of civilians stalled as Russia resumed its shelling of the Azovstal steel plant, where hundreds remain holed up a day after a first group left the underground bunkers.

More than 200 civilians are still holed up with fighters in Azovstal plant, Mayor Vadym Boychenko said on May 3. He said a total of about 100,000 civilians were still in the southern Ukrainian city, which used to have a population of some 400,000 before the Russian invasion.



A group of around 100 Ukrainian civilians left Mariupol on May 1 for the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhya, some 230 kilometers away, according to authorities.

Mariupol's strategic location near the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014, has made it a target for relentless Russian bombardments.



As efforts were under way for new evacuations of civilians from Mariupol, fighting also raged in the strategic port city of Odesa and across Ukraine's east. A 15-year-old boy was killed in a fresh Russian strike on Odesa, the city's council said.



Since Russia launched its unprovoked war on February 24, its troops have failed to completely take over any major Ukrainian city.



The United States warned that Moscow was planning to formally take over regions in Ukraine's east.



Michael Carpenter, the U.S. ambassador to the OSCE, said Russia is planning to imminently annex the territories of Luhansk and Donetsk in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, using referendums after failing to overthrow the government in Kyiv.



Russia encountered surprisingly staunch resistance in the north around the regions of Kyiv and Chernihiv, which forced it to redeploy its troops in the south and east, where fighting has intensified in recent days.



Ukraine's east and south are seen as key strategic goals for Russia, allowing it a land link to Crimea.

WATCH: Ukrainian soldiers defending the village of New York, near Donetsk, say they repelled several attacks as Russian forces tried to outflank their positions. RFE/RL correspondent Maryan Kushnir spent time with them on April 29 as the sound of explosions and small-arms fire echoed across the landscape.



Moscow raised fears that those goals may stretch further, to Moldova's breakaway region of Transdniester, which is backed by Russia and borders Ukraine to the southwest along the Dniester river. Moldova also borders NATO member Romania.



On May 2, authorities said a Russian rocket strike hit a main bridge across the Dniester estuary just west of the port city of Odesa.



A British intelligence estimate said on May 2 that Russia's elite forces have suffered such large casualties that it will take years to replenish them. It said more than 25 percent of Russia's invading force has been disabled since the start of the conflict.



On May 2, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz again appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war and the "senseless killing."



Speaking after meeting in Berlin with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Scholz also said that Putin will not see sanctions lifted without reaching a peace agreement with Ukraine.

Separately, Russia's state news agency TASS quoted the Defense Ministry on May 3 as saying that more than 1 million people, including nearly 200,000 children, have been taken from Ukraine to Russia in the past two months.



Defense Ministry official Mikhail Mizintsev said those civilians “were evacuated to the territory of the Russian Federation from the dangerous regions" of Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine, and from other parts that came under Russian control.

No details were provided on the location or circumstances of the moves.

With reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, BBC, and dpa