Pope Asks Italian Cardinal To Carry Out Peace 'Mission' On Ukraine War, Vatican Says
Pope Francis has asked Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, head of the Italian bishops conference, to carry out a peace mission to try to help bring an end to the war in Ukraine, the Vatican said on May 20. Francis first spoke cryptically of his intention to launch a mission when he was returning from a trip to Hungary last month, but he gave no details. A Vatican source said the plan would be for Zuppi to try to meet separately with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Russian President Vladimir Putin. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
ICC Slams Russian Arrest Warrant For Hague-Based Prosecutor Who Issued Warrant Against Putin
The International Criminal Court (ICC) said it is “profoundly concerned” about Russia’s move to issue a warrant for the arrest of an ICC prosecutor and judges who earlier had issued a war-crimes arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of illegally deporting children from Ukraine.
The Hague-based court “is aware and profoundly concerned about unwarranted and unjustified coercive measures reportedly taken against ICC officials, notably the prosecutor of the Court and the judges…by the authorities of the Russian Federation,” it said in a statement on May 20.
“The ICC finds these measures unacceptable. The Court will remain undeterred in the conduct of its lawful mandate to ensure accountability for the gravest crimes of concern to the international community as a whole,” it added.
The ICC, which comprises 123 member states, called on all stakeholders to “enhance their efforts to protect the Court, its officials and its personnel, and ensure it is capable to continue to deliver on its independent mandate.”
Moscow on May 19 placed ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan and several judges on a wanted list, according to Russian state news agency TASS. The Meduza news platform said Interior Ministry records show that the warrant issued for the ICC prosecutor included charges of “knowingly accusing an innocent person."
On March 17, the ICC said it had issued an arrest warrant for Putin, accusing the Russian president of being responsible for the illegal deportation of children from Ukraine, which constitutes a war crime.
The ICC said a warrant had also been issued for Maria Lvova-Belova, a Russian children's rights official who allegedly directed the removal of Ukrainian children to Russia.
The two are suspected of "having committed the acts directly, jointly with others and/or through others," the statement said, adding that Putin had failed "to exercise control properly over civilian and military subordinates who committed the acts, or allowed for their commission, and who were under his effective authority and control, pursuant to superior responsibility."
With the warrant, Putin became the third serving head of state to be targeted in an arrest warrant from the ICC, the world's permanent war crimes tribunal, along with Sudan's Omar al-Bashir and Libya's Muammar Qaddafi.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov at the time said Russia found the questions raised by the ICC "outrageous and unacceptable" and noted that Russia, like many other countries, does not recognize the jurisdiction of the ICC.
Neither Russia nor Ukraine is a member of the ICC. Kyiv has, however, granted The Hague-based court jurisdiction to prosecute crimes committed on its territory since Moscow launched its invasion last year.
The United States and China also are not members of the ICC.
“He’s clearly committed war crimes,” U.S. President Joe Biden told reporters on March 17, referring to Putin.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service
U.S. Condemns Lukashenka Regime, Urges Release Of 1,500 Political Prisoners In Belarus
The United States condemned the regime of authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka of Belarus, saying it was “unjustly holding over 1,500 political prisoners.” The State Department said it made the remarks on the eve of the Day of Solidarity with Belarusian Political Prisoners. "These men and women have been arrested and incarcerated for exercising their human rights and fundamental freedoms in pursuit of Belarusian democracy, for protesting a fraudulent election, or for opposing Russia’s war against Ukraine,” the statement issued on May 20 said.
Khan Says Pakistani Government Crackdown Designed To Weaken PTI For Elections
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said the government’s crackdown against him and his Pakistan Tehrik-e Insaf (PTI) party is designed to weaken the group “so we can’t compete in the elections.” Khan told Voice of America in a wide-ranging interview conducted on May 18 that his party was not responsible for recent violence in the country, adding that “whenever we say there will be protests, there have always been peaceful protests.” Khan was speaking from his family home in Lahore via Skype with VOA America Pakistan Bureau Chief Sarah Zaman in Islamabad.
- By dpa
Three Pakistani Soldiers Killed In Attack On Security Post
At least three soldiers were killed on May 20 in southwestern Pakistan as the threat of terrorism and violence flared in the country amid political turmoil. The soldiers were killed in an attack on a recently established security post in the Zarghoon Marget area, in the volatile province of Balochistan. The military’s media wing said a group of terrorists attacked the post that was set up "to help check extortion efforts targeting coal mines in the area." Balochistan, Pakistan's largest province, which borders both Afghanistan and Iran, is regularly targeted by Islamist militants, sectarian groups, and nationalist separatists.
Iran Executes Man Convicted Of Being Leader Of Sex-Trafficking Gang
Iran’s judicial authority announced it has executed the purported head of a gang that trafficked Iranian girls and women to neighboring countries. The man, identified as Shahruz Sakhnuri, was executed on May 20 for “the crime of human trafficking for the purpose of prostitution.” He had been detained in Malaysia in 2020 and extradited to Iran. He was convicted in September 2021. In 2017, the U.S. State Department added Iran to its list of countries that fails to combat human trafficking. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
G7 Leaders Urge China To 'Press Russia' To Withdraw From Ukraine
The leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) leading economies have urged China to “press Russia” to end its invasion of Ukraine and withdraw its forces from Ukrainian territory.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
In a communique issued on May 20, the G7 leaders, who are meeting for a summit in Hiroshima, Japan, said they “encourage China to support a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace based on territorial integrity and the principles and purposes of the UN Charter, including through direct dialogue with Ukraine.”
The statement came as a French aircraft delivered Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to Japan to participate in the meetings.
Zelenskiy held bilateral talks with G7 members on May 20 and will participate in a summit session on May 21. He also met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India and was due to meet with the leader of Brazil, two countries that have not joined the international condemnation of Russian aggression.
The G7 statement added that the bloc seeks “constructive and stable relations” with Beijing and reaffirmed its “stated one-China policies.” The G7 urged Beijing to pursue “a peaceful resolution” of its relations with Taiwan. It also rejected China’s militarization of the South China Sea and its territorial claims there.
China has claimed control over almost the entire South China Sea, including areas claimed by Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines.
In reponse, China late on May 20 slammed the group communique, saying the G7's "approach has no international credibility whatsoever."
"The G7 insisted on manipulating China-related issues, smearing and attacking China," a Foreign Ministry spokesman said.
U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan said the statement was “totally straightforward.”
“It is not hostile,” Sullivan said. “It’s just direct and candid.”
In another statement, the G7 urged Iran to stop supplying drones that Russia uses “to attack Ukraine’s critical infrastructure.”
Moscow and Tehran have denied that Iran has supplied such drones, despite compelling evidence to the contrary.
The G7 includes the United States, Japan, Germany, France, Britain, Italy, and Canada.
With reporting by AFP
U.S. Lifts Sanctions Against Russian Tech Tycoon
For the first time since Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, the United States has lifted sanctions imposed against a Russian individual. The Treasury Department announced on May 19 that it had removed tycoon Anatoly Karachinsky, co-founder of the IBS technology group, from its sanctions list. No explanation was given. Karachinsky was sanctioned in April 2022 as a member of the oversight board of Otkrytie Bank. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
Kyiv Hails International 'Jet Coalition' As Zelenskiy In Japan; Ukraine Denies Wagner Claims Over Bakhmut
Ukrainian officials were hailing the formation of a new “international jet coalition” to provide advanced F-16 fighter jets to Kyiv as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy held bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Hiroshima, Japan.
It “looks like Santa Claus does exist,” Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov posted on Twitter on May 20.
“A new jet coalition was born today,” he wrote. “F-16 were crafted to beat the bad guys. Their time is now!”
Meanwhile, Reuters reported that Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary group, claimed that Russian fighters had taken full control of the Donetsk regional city of Bakhmut, focal point of brutal fighting over recent months. The report could not be independently confirmed, and Prigozhin has made similar claims in the past only to backtrack later.
Ukrainian military spokesman Serhiy Cherevatiy told Reuters: "This is not true. Our units are fighting in Bakhmut," while Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar reported "heavy fighting in Bakhmut. The situation is critical."
Zelenskiy arrived in Japan for talks aimed at boosting international support for Ukraine’s effort to fend off Russia’s 15-month-old invasion, with the particular goal of securing F-16s.
The same day, the G7 issued a statement pledging to take “new steps to ensure that Russia’s illegal aggression against the sovereign state of Ukraine fails and to support the Ukrainian people in their quest for a just peace rooted in respect for international law.”
Zelenskiy met with U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, after which he posted on Telegram that he had thanked Sunak for “the leadership of the United Kingdom in the international jet-fighter coalition.”
Late on May 19, the United States said it would facilitate the transfer of F-16s from allies to Ukraine and allow the training of Ukrainian pilots. Immediately after the U.S. announcement, Sunak said Britain would “work together with the U.S.A. and the Netherlands, Belgium, and Denmark to get Ukraine the combat air capability it needs.”
WATCH: A team of RFE/RL journalists joined Ukrainian troops as they began attacking near Bakhmut on May 11 and fitted a soldier with a bodycam to record a firsthand view of battle.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Aleksandr Grushko was quoted on May 20 as saying the West would run “colossal risks” by providing F-16s, which are far more capable than the Soviet-era fighters Ukraine currently deploys.
Grushko accused the West of “still adhering to the escalation scenario” in Ukraine.
Zelenskiy also met face-to-face for the first time since Russia attacked Ukraine in February 2022 with Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi. Zelenskiy wrote on Telegram that the two leaders discussed demining efforts in Ukraine and Kyiv’s need for mobile hospitals.
Zelenskiy also met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
The Ukrainian president will participate in a session of the G7 summit on May 21.
On the battlefield, Russian air strikes hit several locations in Ukraine overnight, including the capital, Kyiv.
Ukrainian military authorities said the country had weathered more than 60 air strikes over the last 24 hours, as well as dozens of attacks on its troop positions. Eighteen drones were shot down over the capital during the night, Ukrainian officials said.
“Overnight, the aggressor again carried out a massive drone strike,” wrote Serhiy Popko, the head of Kyiv’s military administration, in a post on Telegram. “All detected air targets were destroyed by…our air defense.”
Falling debris caused a fire in a residential building, but no casualties were reported.
Explosions also rocked the city of Chernihiv, northeast of Kyiv.
At the site of one of the longest battles of the war, mercenary leader Prigozhin said that "today, at 12 noon, Bakhmut was completely taken."
He said his fighters would pull out of the city starting on May 25 and turn the area over to regular Russian troops.
However, Ukrainian military spokesman Serhiy Cherevatiy told Reuters that "this is not true. Our units are fighting in Bakhmut."
The Ukrainian military did report fresh Russian attacks in the area around the city.
“Over the past 24 hours, there have been more than 80 combat clashes on…the front,” the military said in its daily briefing. “The hottest battles were fought in Bakhmut and Maryinka, as well as in the areas of Avdiyivka, Stepove, and Novomykhailivka.”
RFE/RL could not independently verify battlefield reports.
Several explosions were reported in the Russian-occupied Azov Sea port city of Mariupol. Russian media reported that the blasts hit the city’s airport.
The Mariupol blasts came on the first anniversary of Russia’s seizure of the city following months of heavy fighting that caused massive damage and loss of life.
On March 16, 2022, Russia bombed a theater in which hundreds of civilians, mostly women and children, were sheltering. Ukrainian officials said at the time that about 300 people were killed in the incident.
Poland Urges China To Pressure Russia To End War In Ukraine
Poland called on China to exert pressure on Russia to end its war in Ukraine during a meeting between two top officials in Warsaw, the Polish Foreign Ministry said on May 19. China's Special Envoy for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui is on a tour of European capitals and earlier in the week was in Kyiv, where he discussed ways to end the war through a political settlement. In a statement following talks between Li and Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Wojciech Gerwel, the Polish Foreign Ministry said Gerwel had called on Beijing to use its influence on Russia. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Hungarian Students Push For Higher Teacher Wages In Protest March
Thousands of students, teachers, and supporters demonstrated in Hungary’s capital on May 19 for improved pay and working conditions for educators, the latest expression of frustration with the right-wing government’s education policy by a growing student movement. The protest march in Budapest began on a square beside Hungary’s parliament and stopped traffic on one of the city’s busiest avenues. Demonstrators, made up largely of high-school-aged students, called for the cancellation of a draft bill that would revoke teachers’ status as public employees, and demanded pay raises for educators and a restoration of their right to strike. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Tens Of Thousands In Serbia Again Protest Government Response To Violence; Vucic Holds Own Rally
Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of the Serbian capital, Belgrade, on May 19 to join the third opposition-led protest against the government’s response to two mass shootings earlier in the month, while President Aleksandar Vucic held a separate rally with supporters of his Serbian Progressive Party in Pancevo near Belgrade. Many opponents blame Vucic for creating an atmosphere of hopelessness and division in the country that they say indirectly led to the mass shootings, which killed 18 people. Vucic has vowed measures to reduce violence. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
Russia Issues Arrest Warrant For International Criminal Court Prosecutor Who Charged Putin
Russia has issued an arrest warrant for the International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor who prepared a warrant in March for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing the Kremlin leader of being responsible for the illegal deportation of children from Ukraine, which constitutes a war crime, Russian media reported on May 19. Russia’s TASS news agency said the Interior Ministry issued the warrant for Karim Khan. The Meduza opposition platform reported that the charge was "knowingly accusing an innocent person." To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Russia Bars 500 U.S. Citizens, Including Former President Obama
The Russian Foreign Ministry has banned some 500 U.S. citizens from entering the country, including former President Barack Obama, in retaliation for the latest series of sanctions announced by the United States against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. The ministry said that those who have been barred are not only "iconic figures," including Obama, "but also current heads of various levels of executive power.” It said “hostile” acts by Washington would continue to receive “harsh reactions.” Washington, in conjunction with G7 allies, had earlier announced new measures against Moscow to punish it for its brutal invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by Current time, click here.
Afghan-American Journalist Freed After Detention In Kabul
Afghan-American journalist Ali Latifi said on May 19 that he has been released from detention one day after being held in Kabul, calling it a “misunderstanding.” The freelance journalist said he was “treated fine.” A Taliban spokesman a day earlier had said Latifi was detained by Afghan police over allegations of "suspicious behavior." The Afghanistan Journalists Center welcomed Latifi’s release and urged the freeing of other journalists held by the Taliban in Afghanistan.
Pakistani Ex-PM Imran Khan Refuses Home Search By Police, Sets Own Terms
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on May 19 refused police permission to search his Lahore home for suspects involved in this month's attacks on state and army buildings and laid out his own terms for any such operation. Khan has denied sheltering anyone involved in the violence and said a search could only be conducted by a panel set up by a high court, with members from both the government and his party -- and on the condition that a female officer accompanies them. He said he feared police, unsupervised, could plant weapons. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
U.S., British, French Naval Commanders In Mideast Transit Strait Of Hormuz In Show Of Force Against Iran
The Mideast-based commanders of the U.S., British, and French navies transited the Strait of Hormuz on May 19 aboard an American warship, a sign of their unified approach to keep the crucial waterway open after Iran seized two oil tankers. Tensions in the Persian Gulf have been volatile since Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers collapsed, following the U.S. unilateral withdrawal five years ago. The incredibly rare, joint trip by the three navy chiefs aboard the USS Paul Hamilton saw three fast boats of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard approach the vessel at one point. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Ethnic Serb Leaders Slam Swearing-In Of Mayor Elected During Boycotted Vote
Ethnic Serb leaders in Kosovo have protested the swearing-in of a mayor from the ruling party of Prime Minister Albin Kurti, calling it the beginning of an “invasion of the north.”
Erden Atiq, from the ruling ethnic Albanian-led Vetevendosje (Self-Determination) party, was sworn in on May 19 in North Mitrovica.
Atiq won the post on April 23 in a vote that was boycotted en masse by ethnic Serbs in four majority-Serb municipalities in northern Kosovo.
Serb mayors of the cities had resigned last November to protest a cross-border dispute over vehicle registrations.
As expected, turnout was very low in the election after the dominant ethnic Serb party, Srpska Lista (Serbian List), which enjoys the support of neighboring Serbia's government, announced it was boycotting the vote.
Serbian List Deputy Head Igor Simic told a news conference on May 19 that with the swearing-in of Atiq,"the invasion of the north officially began and will end when the Serbs decide."
If it continues, "the response of the Serbian people will follow on June 1. They will defend themselves by all means," he added without being specific.
He demanded that Kurti's government "stop repression, land-expropriation, arrest, persecution, and attacks on Serbs."
Kosovo’s government has been taking over land in four municipalities in the north, after declaring them of “public interest.”
The government said the goal is to build police stations and create projects that "will influence the creation of conditions for comprehensive development."
After being sworn in, Atiq said that "we and the whole team will work for all citizens without discrimination.”
“We will be doing the most to normalize this part of the municipality. I invite all citizens to meet us, visit us and cooperate as best as possible for the good of the citizens," he said.
Kurti and President Vjosa Osmani have denied accusations of harassment against ethnic Serbs and blamed Belgrade for intimidating Serbs from the north to discourage their participation in the voting.
The winners of elections in three other cities -- Zvecan, Leposavic, and Zubin Potok -- conducted during the boycott have not yet been sworn in. It is unknown when they will take office, given that parallel institutions financed by Serbia are located in the buildings of these municipalities.
The Central Election Commission said only 1,567 people -- or 3.47 percent of voters -- showed up at polling stations, opening the way for candidates from Kurti’s Vetevendosje party to win the posts with small vote counts.
RFE/RL correspondents reported that the only ballots being cast were submitted in places with ethnic Albanian residents.
The election results could further exacerbate tensions between ethnic Serbs, who are mostly loyal to neighboring Serbia, and Kosovo's central government, which represents the country's overwhelmingly ethnic Albanian majority.
Late on May 18, the so-called QUINT states -- United States, France, Italy, Germany, and Britain -- expressed concerns about the situation in northern Kosovo, saying the April 23 elections did not constitute a lasting political solution for the municipalities involved due to the boycott.
“On April 23, four mayoral elections and two municipal assembly elections were held in the north of Kosovo, consistent with Kosovo’s constitutional and legal requirements. Yet, following the boycott by a significant portion of the Serb community, the results are not a long-term political solution for these municipalities,” a joint statement read.
The group called on all actors "to urgently work together among themselves all stakeholders, including local communities, toward a solution that ensures sustainable, representative and participatory democracy in these municipalities."
“There should be no actions or initiatives -- including by newly elected mayors and municipal assemblies -- that do not serve the people or that could heighten tensions,” the statement added.
Ethnic Serbs compose some 1-2 percent of Kosovo's population of around 2 million people.
Fifteen years after the mostly ethnic Albanian former province declared independence from Serbia, Belgrade continues to oppose recognition of Kosovo's independence.
Many ethnic Serbs in Kosovo continue to lean heavily on support from Serbia and its nationalist President Aleksandar Vucic.
Greenpeace Environmental Group To Shut Russia Operation After Kremlin Declares It 'Undesirable Organization'
The Greenpeace environmental group said it is shutting down its Russia operation after the Kremlin declared it an "undesirable" organization amid the government's ongoing crackdown on civil society and independent organizations.
The Prosecutor-General's Office claimed on May 19 that the group "intervenes in Russia's internal affairs," financially supports "foreign agents," and that its activities "pose a threat to the foundation of the constitutional system and security of the Russian Federation."
The Prosecutor-General's Office also said that, after the start of what Russia calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine, "Greenpeace activists have been involved in anti-Russia propaganda, calling for the further economic isolation of our country, and an increase in sanctions" imposed on Moscow.
Western nations have slapped crippling sanctions on Russia since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022.
Greenpeace's office in Russia called the move "an absurd, irresponsible, and destructive step that has nothing to do with protection of the country's interests."
"All [our] work has been carried out for the interests of people living in Russia, for the interests of our country's future," it said in a statement.
"By destroying Greenpeace for its critical position in ecological matters, the nation is losing one of the leading experts in solving ecological problems. And people who are trying to protect nature are losing an ally that has helped them and, in its turn, felt their support."
"This decision makes it illegal to continue any Greenpeace activity in Russia. Therefore, the Russian branch of Greenpeace is forced to close," it added.
The "undesirable organization" law, adopted in 2015, was part of a series of regulations pushed by the Kremlin that squeezed many nonprofit and nongovernmental organizations that received funding from foreign sources.
In June 2021, Russian lawmakers approved a bill criminalizing participation in the activities of foreign or international NGOs, recognized as undesirable in the country.
Since launching its full-scale aggression against Ukraine, Russian authorities have taken the suppression of freedoms in the country to unprecedented levels.
Independent media outlets and human rights organizations are being shut down and noted opposition politicians and Kremlin critics have been jailed or had to flee the country.
Iranians Commemorate Death Of Protester Mokhtari, Shout Anti-Government Slogans
Iranian protesters have gathered to show their anger at the government as they commemorate the anniversary of the death of Jamshid Mokhtari, one of the protesters killed in unrest last spring sparked by deteriorating living standards and rising food prices.
Jamshid Mokhtari lost his life last year in the southwestern Iranian city of Junqan during a surge of popular protests that came after a rise in bread prices that brought further attention to the issue of sharp increases overall in food costs.
Videos from the May 18 protest show a large crowd chanting slogans against the Islamic Republic and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Mokhtari's daughter read a poem at the site of her father's fatal shooting, while as a sign of respect, several pigeons were symbolically released into the sky in memory of Mokhtari.
The demonstration continued late into the day with protestors brandishing images of Mokhtari while chanting slogans such as "Death to the dictator," "Death to Khamenei," and "We pledge by the blood of comrades, we shall stand until the end.
Last year's protests, which resulted in the deaths of Mokhtari and several others at the hands of the security forces, initially broke out in the cities of Izeh, Dezful, and Andimeshk in Khuzestan Province.
They spread quickly to other areas, including Borujerd and Dorud in Lorestan, Junqan and Farsan in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, and Dehdasht in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad.
According to Amnesty International, the harshest suppression of the protests occurred in the province of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, where Mokhtari, Behrouz Islami, and Saadat Hadi-Por lost their lives.
The protests continued through the summer, and then gained momentum after the death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while she was in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
The activist HRANA news agency says more than 500 people have been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Thousands have been arrested in the clampdown, with the judiciary handing down harsh sentences to protesters, including the death penalty .
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.S. Adds 71 Companies To Trade Blacklist As G7 Widens Russia Sanctions
The U.S. administration added 71 companies to a trade blacklist for supporting Russia on May 19, as the Group of Seven (G7) wealthy nations announced new sanctions on Moscow over its war in Ukraine. The U.S. Department of Commerce's action targets support for Moscow's military and expands the scope of export controls on Russia and Belarus. The blacklist includes 69 Russian entities, one from Armenia, and one from Kyrgyzstan. The new export controls target oil and gas projects in Russia and Belarus, the Department of Commerce said. Other companies include aircraft repair and parts production plants, gunpowder, tractor and automobile factories, shipyards and engineering centers in Russia. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Noted Belarusian Educator, Family Members, Associates On Trial Over 2020 Anti-Lukashenka Rallies
MINSK -- A court in Minsk has started the trial of noted Belarusian educator Yauhen Livyant, along with members of his family and associates who are all accused of charges related to mass rallies over a disputed August 2020 presidential election that kept authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka in power.
Judge Katsyaryna Murashka of Minsk’s Moscow district court opened the proceedings against Livyant, his wife Yulia, daughters Halina and Hanna, son-in-law Mikita Drozd, his associates Alyaksey Ivanov and Alyaksandra Ensayn (aka Vilchytskaya), on May 19.
They are charged with organizing and preparing actions that blatantly disrupt social order.
Hundreds of people have been handed prison terms in the unrest sparked by the presidential election, in which Lukashenka claimed victory while rights activists and opposition politicians said the poll was rigged.
Belarus witnessed unprecedented protests over the election results that lasted for several months, with security forces detaining thousands amid credible reports of torture and ill-treatment of detainees.
Belarusian human rights organizations have recognized Livyant, his wife, daughter Hanna, and Drozd as political prisoners. The group was arrested in December.
Separately on May 18, several organizations in Belarus, including the Vyasna (Spring) human rights center, the Office for Rights Of Disabled People, the Belarus Helsinki Committee, the Belarusian Journalists' Association, the Barys Zvoskau House for Human Rights, the Lawtrend group, and the Rights Initiative, recognized 28 more men and women jailed on charges of organizing or taking part in actions that blatantly disrupt social order as political prisoners.
Overall, 1,525 people in Belarus are now on the list of political prisoners. The majority of them were incarcerated for taking part in or supporting protests against the official results of the August 2020 presidential election.
Since the election, Lukashenka, 68, has leaned heavily on Russian support amid Western sanctions while punishing the opposition and arresting or forcing many of its leaders abroad.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to recognize Lukashenka's self-declared victory.
Georgians Dismayed At Renewed Direct Flights From Russia
Hundreds gathered at the main airport in Tbilisi, Georgia, on May 19 to protest the return of direct flights from Russia. A ban had been unilaterally imposed by Moscow in 2019 after a wave of anti-Kremlin protests in Georgia. It was lifted on May 10 by President Vladimir Putin, who also signed a decree allowing Georgian nationals to enter Russia without visas. Georgian opposition activists protested against any warming of relations with the Kremlin because of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine and the 2008 war against Georgia.
Russian PM To Visit Beijing As China Renews Criticism Of Western Arms To Ukraine
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit Beijing next week for talks, China's Foreign Ministry said on May 19, marking the latest exchange in a relationship in which Russia is becoming increasingly reliant on China for economic and diplomatic support. "During the visit, the two sides will have an in-depth exchange of views on practical cooperation in bilateral relations and issues of common concern," ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a daily briefing. Mishustin's visit is scheduled for May 23-24. Meanwhile, China's deputy UN ambassador, Geng Shuang, again criticized the West's supplying of arms to Ukraine. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Kremlin Critic Roizman Fined For 'Discrediting' Russian Armed Forces
YEKATERINBURG, Russia -- A court in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg has ordered the city's former mayor and outspoken Kremlin critic, Yevgeny Roizman, to pay a fine of 260,000 rubles ($3,230) for "repeatedly discrediting the armed forces" involved in the invasion of Ukraine.
The court rendered its verdict on May 19 on the charge, which carries a maximum punishment of five years in prison.
The 60-year-old Roizman, who went on trial on April 26 and pleaded not guilty, said he did not plan to appeal the ruling.
Roizman was arrested in August 2022 and charged over statements he made on YouTube about Russia's war against Ukraine, launched in February 2022.
Since his arrest, Roizman has been barred from communicating with anyone without permission, using the Internet, telephones, mail, and attending public events. His communications were limited to family members and his lawyers.
In mid-March, while awaiting trial, Roizman was sentenced to 14 days in jail on a separate charge about the alleged distribution of extremist symbols.
Since leaving the post of mayor of Russia's fourth-largest city in 2018, Roizman has gained a popular following for his campaigns to raise money for sick children.
He is known for his regular jogs around the city, which attract supporters and journalists alike, while his penchant for crude language to mock the authorities has bolstered his standing even further.
Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Roizman has been outspoken in his criticism of the conflict. He has been fined three times on misdemeanor charges of "discrediting" the Russian military.
Shortly after the invasion, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law criminalizing any criticism of the armed forces or the conduct of the Ukraine war, which the Kremlin calls a "special military operation."
The authorities have used the law to throttle any dissent. In April a Moscow court sentenced opposition politician and Putin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza to 25 years in prison on treason and other charges for criticizing the invasion.
With reporting by Meduza, Mediazona, and TASS
Kyiv Hails International 'Jet Coalition' As Zelenskiy In Japan; Ukraine Denies Wagner Claims Over Bakhmut
