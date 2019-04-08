Poroshenko Calls For April 14 Debate With Presidential Rival Zelenskiy

KYIV -- Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has called for bringing forward a public debate with presidential rival Volodymyr Zelenskiy ahead of a runoff on April 21.

In a televised interview on April 7, Poroshenko proposed holding the debate at Kyiv's Olimpiyskiy Stadium on April 14.

The debate had been tentatively scheduled for April 19, ahead of a “day of quiet” before the vote.

Political newcomer Zelenskiy secured 30.24 percent in the March 31 first-round presidential election, while Poroshenko took second place with 15.95 percent.

Last week, Zelenskiy challenged Poroshenko to drug and alcohol tests.

Poroshenko accepted, undergoing tests in the Olimpiyskiy Stadium while Zelenskiy was tested in a private clinic.

Poroshenko said on April 7 that he will undergo additional drug tests in line with the standards of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) following allegations that his initial tests may have been falsified by labs in Kyiv.