Portugal Suspends Issuing Visas For Iranian Nationals

Portugal's Foreign Ministry says it has suspended issuing entry visas for Iranian nationals while it upgrades security at its consulate in Tehran.



In a statement released late on July 16, the ministry said its decision was not "political" or due to "general security conditions."



The statement said the suspension was temporary and alternative arrangements were being made to issue travel documents to Iranians.

On July 15, Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva told a parliamentary committee that the suspension was due to unspecified "security reasons."

The suspension came amid escalating tensions between Iran and the United States.

