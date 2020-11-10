Postelection Protests Continue In Georgia

Protesters scuffled with police in the Georgian capital, Tbilisi, as opposition supporters continued demonstrations and called for new parliamentary elections. Some protesters were detained by police, but the November 9 rally was mostly peaceful. Opposition demonstrators have been protesting since the October 31 parliamentary elections which they claim were rigged. The vote gave the Georgian Dream party its third consecutive election victory. The opposition vowed to continue protests despite a curfew put in place to combat a rising number of COVID-19 infections in the country.