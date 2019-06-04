Tens Of Thousands Protest In Prague Against Czech Prime Minister

Tens of thousands of protesters filled central Prague to demand the resignation of billionaire Prime Minister Andrej Babis, who has been accused of fraud and conflicts of interests.



Organizers said as many as 120,000 people attended the June 4 protest in Wenceslas Square, a figure that would make it the largest demonstration since the fall of communism during the country’s Velvet Revolution in 1989.



Babis was charged by prosecutors in 2018 in connection with misusing some $2.24 million in European Union subsidies.



The case involves a farm that received EU subsidies after its ownership was transferred from the Babis-owned Agrofert conglomerate of some 250 companies to Babis family members.



The subsidies were meant for medium and small businesses and Agrofert would not have been eligible for them.



Babis has denied any wrongdoing and claimed the matter is “a political process.”



Protests have steadily grown against Babis and Justice Minister Marie Benesova over concerns she could clear the prime minister of the allegations.



Babis, 64, is listed by Forbes magazine as the second-richest Czech citizen with $3.7 billion in assets, leading a media empire that includes two major newspapers and a radio station.



He has clashed with some European Union leaders over his tough anti-migrant policies.



