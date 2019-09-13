Prague To Remove Statue Of WWII Soviet Marshal, Sparking Moscow’s Ire

A Prague district assembly on September 12 voted to remove a statue of wartime Soviet Marshal Ivan Konev, a move that angered Russia and drew the pro-Kremlin Czech president into the fray.



Some view Konev, who liberated most of Czechoslovakia’s territory in World War II, as an enforcer of Soviet rule in Eastern and Central Europe for the roles he played after the conflict.



The statue to the Soviet military commander has been defaced several times, most recently on August 21, the anniversary of the Soviet-led invasion of Czechoslovakia in 1968.



Prague 6 district Mayor Ondrej Kolar subsequently had a tarp cover it, exposing deep divisions in society as pro-Russian supporters repeatedly removed it, with many coming to lay flowers at the statue.



Russia’s Culture Minister Vladimir Medinsky called Kolar a “Nazi” last week for his proposal to remove the monument.



On September 12 the Russian embassy in Prague said Prague 6 launched “a campaign that offends the memory of Red Army soldiers, and the Czechs and Slovaks who were fighting to liberate Czechoslovakia and its capital from Nazism.”





Czech President Milos Zeman, who touts his close relationship with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, criticized Kolar’s proposal earlier and said the statue should remain in place.



After the August act of vandalism, district authorities attached a plaque near the monument in Russian, Czech, and English outlining Konev’s roles in suppressing the 1956 uprising in Hungary and building the Berlin Wall.



Some historians say Konev also participated in planning the 1968 Soviet-led invasion of Czechoslovakia.



Kolar told AP he wanted to give people “full information that would not conceal what happened.”



The mayor has since been put under police protection after receiving death threats to him and his family.



Instead, Kolar wants to hold a competition for a memorial to the liberators of Prague to replace the Konev statue, Reuters reported.



Meanwhile, a “dignified” place will be found in “a memorial institution” for the statue, he said calling it “a consensual solution.”



Controversy has accompanied Soviet-era monuments that stand elsewhere in Europe as well.



A towering monument in Bulgaria’s capital of Sofia depicting nine Soviet solders advancing against the enemy has often been vandalized.



Estonia suffered a cyberattack in 2007 that briefly paralyzed the country's Internet system after Tallinn authorities moved a bronze statue of a Red Army soldier from its centrally located spot in the capital. Protesters also clashed in the Estonian capital after the announcement was made to displace the monument.



Russia was blamed for the nationwide cyberattack, allegations that Moscow denies.

With reporting by Radio Praha, Reuters, TASS, and AP