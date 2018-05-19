Britain's Prince Harry And U.S. Actress Meghan Markle Marry In Royal Wedding

Britain's Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle have been married in a royal wedding at Windsor Castle watched by millions around the world.

They were pronounced husband and wife on May 19 by the Archbishop of Canterbury in a lavish ceremony in the 15th-century St. George's Chapel on the grounds of the castle, which is one of Queen Elizabeth II's main residences.

The wedding took place before a star-studded crowd of guests that included celebrities from the world of entertainment and sports.

Markle was walked down the aisle by Prince Charles after being brought to the church in a Rolls-Royce limousine down a route lined by thousands of fans cheering and waving British flags.

Harry, 33, is sixth in line to the British throne. He and Markle, 36, met through a mutual friend in 2016 and kept their relationship secret from the media for several months.

Their engagement was announced on November 27 by Prince Charles.

Harry is the younger of two sons of Charles and the late Princess Diana, his first wife.

