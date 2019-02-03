Probe Launched Into Death Of Russian Rapper 'Detsl'

Russian officials said an investigation has been launched into the death of well-known hip hop artist Detsl.



One of Russia's first rappers, Kirill "Detsl" Tolmatsky, 35, reportedly died early on February 3 of a heart attack after performing in Izhevsk, the capital of Udmurtia.



"The investigators are examining the scene of the incident, forensic tests will be carried out," a spokesman for Udmurtia's Investigative Committee said.



Detsl -- which is slang in Russian for "short one" -- debuted in 2000 with the rap album Who Are You? It sold more than 1 million copies. His second album Street Fighter, was released in 2001.



Detsl won several awards, including the Golden Gramophone Award (2001), Muz-TV, and MTV Music Awards.



His death was first reported by his fan club on the Russian social-media network VKontakte. His father, music producer Aleksandr Tolmatsky, confirmed on Facebook that his son had died.

Based on reporting by TASS and Interfax